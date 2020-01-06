2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
The earthquake struck around 8:46 p.m. Sunday.
A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Tilton, N.H., the US Geological Survey reported Sunday.
The earthquake struck around 8:46 p.m. Shaking was felt up to nearly 10 kilometers away, but no damage was reported on Sunday evening, according to USGS data.
No further information was immediately available.
