2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire

Several people in the area reported feeling shaking, according to US Geological Survey data. —US Geological Survey

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Tilton, N.H., the US Geological Survey reported Sunday.

The earthquake struck around 8:46 p.m. Shaking was felt up to nearly 10 kilometers away, but no damage was reported on Sunday evening, according to USGS data.

No further information was immediately available.