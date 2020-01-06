Police: Woman at airport says she forgot gun was in carry-on
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman found with a loaded handgun at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport security checkpoint on Monday told authorities she forgot she had it in her carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The TSA said the 9 mm gun was loaded with eight bullets. It contacted the Londonderry Police Department, which confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before allowing her to give the firearm to a non-traveling companion for safekeeping until she returned to town.
The woman’s name wasn’t released. It wasn’t immediately known if she faced any charges.
