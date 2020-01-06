Restaurant owner helps man escape car before train collision

"I told him to get the (expletive) out of the car."

AP
10:17 AM

REDDING, Conn. (AP) — A restaurant owner helped a man escape a car just before it was hit by a commuter train in Connecticut on Saturday night.

Pizzeria owner Tom Costanzo told Hearst Connecticut Media that the car got stuck on the Metro-North Railroad tracks as the driver was trying to turn into his restaurant’s driveway in Redding.

The man was still in the car when Costanzo went to help him. Then the train crossing arms came down and Costanzo heard the train horn blow.

“I told him to get the (expletive) out of the car,” Costanzo said.

The driver managed to get out before the train struck the car and crushed most of its engine compartment. No one was injured, but the driver and a train conductor appeared shaken, Costanzo said.

“Never saw a car get hit by a train,” he said. “That was scary.”

Train service on the Danbury Branch was shut down for about two hours because of the accident, but bus service was provided to passengers.

Antique shop owner Dottie DeLuca said she has had concerns about the intersection because it’s dark and drivers have difficulty seeing whether they’re turning into a driveway or onto the train tracks.

TOPICS: Local Business Connecticut Transportation

