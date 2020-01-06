Woman gets up to 20 years in crash that killed girl, 7

Olivia Mora, 42, was convicted last month of manslaughter while operating under the influence in the November 2013 crash that killed Brianna Rosales.

AP
5:46 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston woman was sentenced Monday to up to 20 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 7-year-old girl and injured the girl’s mother.

Olivia Mora, 42, was convicted last month of manslaughter while operating under the influence in the November 2013 crash that killed Brianna Rosales in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Mora apologized in a statement written in Spanish and translated in court by an interpreter, but insisted that a tire fell off her vehicle and she had not been drinking the day of the crash, according to The Boston Globe.

The judge noted that the evidence in the case was overwhelming. Mora failed field sobriety tests and her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit to drive.

Mora’s speeding SUV hit a parked car, jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant and struck Brianna and her mother, Grendalee Alvarado, as they walked hand in hand on the sidewalk, prosecutors said.

Brianna died at the hospital and Alvarado spent months recovering.

Alvarado forgave Mora in court.

“I do forgive you with all of my heart,” she said in Spanish and translated by an interpreter.

Mora will get credit for the time she has spent behind bars awaiting trial.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime Transportation

