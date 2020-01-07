Priest gets probation for ‘unnatural acts’ on a minor

James Randall Gillette had been assigned to St. Gabriel’s Parish in Boston during the time of the abuse.

Attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, right, puts his arm around his client, Anthony Sgherza, a sexual abuse victim of Father Gillette, as he speaks a press conference in Boston this week.
Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, right, puts his arm around his client, Anthony Sgherza, a sexual abuse victim of the Rev. James Randall Gillette, as he speaks a press conference in Boston this week. –Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
8:53 AM

BOSTON (AP) — A Catholic priest has pleaded guilty to two counts of “unnatural acts” with a minor for accusations of sexual abuse dating back to the 1970s.

Related Links

James Randall Gillette was sentenced to five years of probation in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Jan. 2, according to court records.

More serious charges of child rape and indecent assault and battery on a minor were dismissed, but he still has to register as a sex offender.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for Anthony Sgherza, one of Gillette’s two accusers, said Monday that his client feels “validated” by the guilty plea.

Sgherza filed a civil complaint against Gillette in 2014, saying he was repeatedly abused by Gillette starting when he was 9 years old and until he was 13. The case was dismissed after Sgherza reached a settlement with the church, according to Garabedian.

Advertisement

Sgherza, who splits his time between Vermont and New York, now helps other survivors cope with the trauma of abuse, Garabedian added.

Gillette had been assigned to St. Michael’s Parish in Union City, New Jersey, and St. Gabriel’s Parish in Boston during the time Sgherza was abused. He also worked in parishes in Pittsburgh, New York City and Mexico City and also served as a missionary in Honduras, according to Garabedian.

Dan Flynn, director of health and social service at Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ, which is the religious order that Gillette is affiliated with, said Gillette has not been defrocked but has been on restrictions that ban him from identifying as a priest or serving in church functions since the 1990s.

Flynn said Gillette is currently living privately in Massachusetts. He declined to comment further.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE - This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. The home decor company said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn't say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half of its stores January 7, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Crime
Massachusetts woman, 27, sentenced for fatally stabbing cousin January 7, 2020 | 8:48 AM
The new Boston city council sworn in Monday morning at Faneuil Hall by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
BOSTON
Boston's city council swears in most diverse body January 7, 2020 | 8:34 AM
BOSTON, MA - 11/04/2019: Boston skyline by Copley Place viewed from aerial
BOSTON: THE NEXT DECADE
EXPERT OPINION: Neighborhood planning key to development in Boston January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON: THE NEXT DECADE
EXPERT OPINION: A transportation vision for the 2020s January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Lowell, Ma., 10/12/16, Louie Diaz finds a needle while searching through a tent for the identity of the occupant. The opioid crisis has many victims, but some of the most vulnerable are former inmates who leave prison for the streets with few tools to avoid relapse into addiction. We walk the streets of Lowell with Louie Diaz, a former prisoner and addict, who now makes the rounds daily -- to alleys, shabby tenements, and tents -- in a difficult effort to bring help to the desperate. Globe staff/ Suzanne Kreiter
BOSTON: THE NEXT DECADE
EXPERT OPINION: What to expect from the opioid epidemic in the next 5 years in Boston January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Globe staff photo by David L Ryan, story by Monica Collins, Boston, Ma., 10-15-04: Squirrel at the Boston Public Garden. Library Tag 11302004 Metro
Rodent Clause
Squirrel wrecks home, insurance won't fix it January 6, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Crime
Suspended Red Sox attendant accused of sexual assault at N.H. youth prison in late '90s January 6, 2020 | 8:15 PM
Auditor Suzanne Bump during speaks during the Massachusetts Democratic 2018 State Convention in Worcester.
Cyber threats
Audit: State needs to do more to deter welfare cyber threats January 6, 2020 | 6:30 PM
New Hampshire
Police: Woman at airport says she forgot gun was in carry-on January 6, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Dorchester
Woman gets up to 20 years in crash that killed girl, 7 January 6, 2020 | 5:46 PM
New Hampshire
After initial arrest, N.H. bar bouncers now charged with assault following further investigation January 6, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., campaigns Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)
Politics
Why Elizabeth Warren changed her mind on Trump's trade deal January 6, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Classmates (l to r) Sacher Kirkpatrick, Chase Couture and Ollie Durgin at a gathering honoring the memory of 13 year old Claire Zisserson, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Pembroke, and in hope for the recovery of her friend Kendall Zemotel at Brewster Gardens.
PEMBROKE CRASH
MassDOT cuts ties with Hi-Way Safety, the company where Gregory Goodsell used to work January 6, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Graphic compares annual sales change in cow's milk to alternative dairy/milk products;
DAIRY DROP
Another major US dairy, Borden, seeks bankruptcy protection January 6, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Middle school stabbing
A 13-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a fellow student at Rockport Middle School, authorities say January 6, 2020 | 11:31 AM
GOFUNDME FRAUD?
N.H. woman indicted after she allegedly kept over $5K donated online to cover mother's medical expenses January 6, 2020 | 11:09 AM
FILE - In this June 26, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, share a moment at the end of a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ELECTION 2020
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race January 6, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Ryan Fortini
Obituaries
'Ryan never had regrets. He would do it all over again if he had to.' January 6, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Redding, CT
CLOSE CALL IN CONN.
Restaurant owner helps man escape car before train collision January 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
N.H. earthquake
EARTHQUAKE
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire January 6, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Carlos Agrinsoni
BUS ARREST
A Boston man shattered an MBTA bus door after being told he couldn't ride for free, police say January 6, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Lincoln Chafee.
ELECTION 2020
Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian January 6, 2020 | 9:20 AM
DOG RESCUE
Watch: Firefighters rescue missing dog from pond in Amesbury January 6, 2020 | 8:42 AM
Politics
These laws are taking effect in Massachusetts in 2020 January 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Maine
Over $800,000 in unpaid tolls owed to Maine Turnpike Authority January 5, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Raynham
2 charged in New Year's Day home invasion, pistol whipping January 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Newton
Woman struck, seriously injured by Green Line train January 5, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Mount Holyoke College.
Local
Mt. Holyoke professor allegedly beat a colleague with a fire poker, garden shears January 5, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Mourners carry the coffins of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq.
World
Iraq parliament votes to expel US military January 5, 2020 | 10:13 AM