A couple commuter rail trains had no heat and minimal lighting Tuesday morning. Riders weren’t pleased.

“Would you let your MOM ride it?”

–Lane Turner/Globe Staff/File 2018
Some commuters were in for a potentially chilly ride Tuesday morning, as Providence Line passengers had to make the choice between taking a train that had no heat and minimal lighting or boarding a later train.

The train that departed Wickford Junction at 4:45 a.m., also known as Train 802, operated “with minimum lighting & without (heat or AC),” commuter rail officials announced via Twitter. That wasn’t the only train on that line to have that issue – the train that departed Stoughton at 6:15 a.m., also known as Train 900, also reportedly departed for Boston without heat or lights.

The trains rumbled toward South Station as the National Weather Service noted that temperatures in Providence and Boston were just 12 and 19 degrees, respectively.

“In cases like this, there is an (sic) mechanical issue with the power supply to the coach cars,” a statement from a Keolis spokesperson said. “As a result, there is minimal lighting and heat. The coach will hold the heat already provided and often times the conductor or other train crew can restore this power en route.”

Officials attempt to alert passengers in advance, part of the statement said. They also factor in if passengers could be left waiting at stops for long periods of time into their decision to use the trains.

“We make these determinations on a case by case basis, and it would only be used for a limited period of time,” the statement said.

Commuter rail officials apologized to one passenger, who pointed to the frigid temperatures.

Officials called it “a difficult choice” in a different tweet, noting that in Train 900’s case, that locomotive is part of a “rebuild program” set to undergo refurbishment.

“Would you let your MOM ride it?” questioned one Twitter user identified as RCArmstrong in a reply to the commuter rail’s announcement about the train’s lack of heat.

Another reply, from a user identified as “Snarky Commuter,” tweeted a GIF of a bonfire, accompanied by “Meanwhile on the #MBTA 802.”

