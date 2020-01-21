Watch a gigantic bald eagle take flight from a Melrose street, in slow motion
The bird of prey was spotted near the train station on Monday.
A bald eagle stunned onlookers in Melrose on Monday when it took off from a city street, after apparently feasting on something in the roadway.
The huge bird of prey was spotted near the Wyoming Hill MBTA commuter rail train station, according to Matt Karolian, Boston.com’s general manager, who shared a video of the moment.
Watch it take flight in slow motion below.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.