‘2 very close stepbrothers’ were the victims of the double-fatal crash in Braintree

Stepbrothers Jan Rivera and Bryan Davila Martinez were reportedly on their way to work when the car they were in collided with a pickup truck in Braintree, killing both of them early Wednesday morning.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for their funeral expenses, and send their remains to Puerto Rico.

Rivera, 20, and Davila Martinez, 23, lived in Randolph and both worked at the Walmart on Falls Boulevard in Quincy, as confirmed by the company to Boston 25. That’s where they were headed when the crash happened around 4:05 a.m. on Granite Street. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was brought to a nearby hospital and died there, police said. The pickup driver’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Rivera had recently been recognized by the Walmart store for helping to save a colleague by using the Heimlich Maneuver when she began choking, the business’s Facebook page says.

“These young men were hardworking individuals who were very family oriented,” GoFundMe organizer Emily Mercado wrote on the fundraising site. “They were two very close step brothers.”