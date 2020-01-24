DPW workers turn out en masse for funeral of Lawrence worker shot to death

Marcos Antonio “Tony” Ruiz. —Handout

As the hearse carrying the body of Marcos Ruiz, the Lawrence DPW worker shot to death while on the job last week, made its way to his services on Thursday, dozens upon dozens of polished DPW trucks lined the streets.

The workers themselves, hailing from communities all over the region, were dressed in typical fluorescent DPW gear, and placed their hands over their hearts to honor Ruiz.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting. The 52-year-old Methuen resident was performing road work in the area of Andover and Clifton streets when authorities received a report around 2 p.m. last Wednesday, Jan. 15, that shots had been fired. Ruiz was brought to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead; authorities said at the time that they believed he was not the intended target.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Ruiz, who was born in Puerto Rico and attended Lawrence High School, had worked for Lawrence DPW for about 20 years. He was a high motor equipment operator, his obituary says.

“After a long day of work or working around the house, he would reward himself with an ice-cold Heineken,” his obituary says. “He would constantly joke around with his loved ones and would always light up the room with his laughter.”

Ruiz enjoyed being around his family and friends, as well as spending time with Mojo, his pet bird.

Methuen police shared a video of the variety of DPW trucks from various communities making their way to the services.

Attention #Methuen residents: Pleasant Valley St is still open at this time. DPW vehicles are being mustered on the westbound side of the road. One lane is closed at this time @ChiefSolomon @OffScanlon @cityofmethuen @OffStJean @CaptHaggar via @OffLicata pic.twitter.com/gd0rsCQCqV — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 23, 2020

Lawrence DPW was closed between 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. so that Ruiz’s colleagues could attend his services.

Here are a couple more photos of the procession: