Photos: Mourners pay their respects to Holy Cross rower Grace Rett

The crowd was so large that some had to watch the ceremony from a screen in a separate room.

Grace Rett's parents, Mary Jo and and Christopher, and younger sister, Brianne, leave the funeral Mass Tuesday.
Grace Rett's parents, Mary Jo and and Christopher, and younger sister, Brianne, leave the funeral Mass Tuesday. –John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
Family, friends, teammates, and well-wishers gathered on Wednesday morning to celebrate the life of Grace Rett, a Holy Cross rower who had turned 20 last week. A day after her birthday, Rett was killed in a car accident in Vero Beach, Fla., where her rowing team had traveled for a week of winter training.

Mourners flooded into St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge, Rett’s hometown, joining a line out the door before the service began. The crowd was so large that some had to watch the ceremony from a screen in a separate room, one attendee said. Holy Cross buses and cars lined the streets near the church.

For complete funeral coverage, visit BostonGlobe.com. Images from the services appear below. 

Grace Rett’s casket is carried to the hearse as attendees from Our Lady of the Valley Regional School and members of the Holy Cross rowing team line the way from the church. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
Grace Rett’s sister, Brianne, holds a yellow rose following Tuesday’s funeral Mass. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
Members of the Holy Cross rowing team leave the funeral services for Graace Rett. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
A program from the funeral. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
Visitors from Our Lady of the Valley Regional Schoo stand in front of the the church following Grace Rett’s funeral. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
The Bible verse Grace Rett had tattooed on her arm – “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” – also appeared on the church sign outside her funeral service this week. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
A sign outside the church is adorned with a bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear dedicated to Grace Rett. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
