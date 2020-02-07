8 takeaways from Democratic debate in New Hampshire

"It's an issue we can all agree on and fight to end the corruption."

Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidates(left to rt) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer on the stage. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer on the stage Friday night at Saint Anselm College. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
HUNTER WOODALL and NICHOLAS RICCARDI,
AP
February 7, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three days before the critical New Hampshire Primary, seven Democratic presidential candidates debated, with many of them fighting to survive in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

Here are some key takeaways.

Mayor Pete makes his case

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend., Ind., was the candidate of the moment Friday. All eyes were on him Friday night to see if he could make his case.

And he did — with one significant stumble.

Attacked for his thin resume, Buttigieg shot back, “If you’re looking for the person with the most years of Washington, D.C., experience under their belt, that candidate is not me.” He promoted his youth compared with the lawmakers onstage talking their achievements from decades ago.

Advertisement

“We cannot solve the problems before us by looking back,” Buttigieg said. “We have to be ready to turn the page.”

A former military intelligence officer, Buttigieg seemed comfortable discussing foreign affairs, such as the Trump administration’s killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. “There is no evidence that that made our country safer,” he said, adding later, “This is not an episode of ‘24.’”

But Buttigieg’s trouble spot has long been race. Asked about a spike in arrests of black people for marijuana possession in his city after he became mayor, Buttigieg began to decry systemic racism but seemed to acknowledge he couldn’t escape it in the city that he ran.

Sanders under attack

It didn’t take long for the candidates to make clear whom they saw as the front-runner. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was piled on by competitors fighting to become the moderate alternative to the self-declared democratic socialist.

There were two lines of attack — Sanders’ uncompromising liberal positions and, specifically, his proposal to immediately have the federal government take over the entire health care system.

The most notable punch was thrown by Buttigieg, who said Democrats will have a problem working to “unite this country at a moment when we need unification when our nominee is dividing people.” Asked if he meant Sanders, he said yes.

Advertisement

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar scoffed at Sanders’ health care proposal. Former Vice President Joe Biden noted that Sanders says he has no idea how much his proposal could cost, though experts have put it at at least $30 trillion.

But he showed a characteristic durability. In the deeply divided field, Sanders is now leading in many polls by virtue of that following.

Biden bounce back?

After his disappointing showing in Iowa, Biden was fighting to survive. Sometimes it didn’t seem like it, but Biden also displayed flashes of the fire and emotion that have traditionally endeared him to Democratic voters.

Offered a chance early to swing at his two main rivals — Sanders and Buttigieg — Biden opened by basically admitting he was going to lose New Hampshire.

“Bernie won by 20 points last time,” Biden said softly. His criticisms of Sanders and Buttigieg weren’t nearly as sharp as those offered by other candidates. Biden’s had difficulty talking about the GOP investigation into his own son that triggered Trump’s impeachment and has coincided with the former vice president’s slide in the polls.

The former vice president was left asking the crowd to give a standing ovation to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was led out of the White House hours earlier. Vindman had testified in December before Democrats investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Biden, 77, was more energized in the later hours of the debate. He was visibly enraged at Trump’s dismissive comments on U.S. casualties during the Iranian retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general. He sharply attacked Sanders over the Vermont senator’s prior support for gun rights, defended his long record on the Supreme Court and promoted his historic support from African-Americans.

Advertisement

But it’s not clear whether his performance will quell worries.

Warren didn’t have a plan for breaking through

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren invested deeply in neighboring New Hampshire as a key part of her 2020 run, but she struggled to find a standout moment as she begins to make her final case to the state’s voters.

Warren skipped a chance to differentiate herself more from Sanders, a fellow progressive whom she calls a longtime friend. Given the chance to create some distance, Warren said, “We have a lot of things in common, we have a lot of things that we differ on.”

She quickly shifted to making a party unity plea and echoing her stump speech lines about big money in politics and corruption.

“We bring our party together, it’s an issue we can all agree on and fight to end the corruption,” Warren said. “We’re the Democrats. We should be the party on the side of hardworking people and we can bring in independents and Republicans on that. They hate the corruption as well.”

Warren also did little to explicitly come to Sanders defense as her Vermont rival was attacked by the more moderate candidates over his prized Medicare for All policy goal, an idea Warren supports.

Klobuchar made a mark

Klobuchar was quick with the quips as she tried gain an edge in the primary’s moderate lane. She repeatedly made a virtue of her ability to compromise and work with Republicans. There was an urgency to her presentation, with good reason: She needs an upset in New Hampshire.

She hit familiar notes of criticizing Medicare for All as she touted her Midwestern appeal and legislative success in the Senate. Klobuchar’s plea boiled down to making a case for Democratic sensibility as a break from the smash-mouth nature of Trump’s presidency.

“I didn’t come from money,” Klobuchar said, insisting voters “want to have someone that they can understand” in the White House.

Steyer’s fiery play… for South Carolina

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer does not have much of a chance in New Hampshire. So he used the debate to make a strong appeal to African American voters in South Carolina, where his campaign has invested heavily and black voters make up two-thirds of the primary electorate.

The billionaire noted that well into the debate, “we have not said one word tonight about race.”

“Are you kidding me?” he asked as a discussion of race ensued.

He added later, “I am for reparations to African Americans in this country and anyone who thinks that racism is a thing of the past and not an ongoing problem is not dealing with reality.”

Yang not burdened

Businessman Andrew Yang was not burdened by low expectations. He was at ease and having fun on the debate stage Friday night, even though his chances to win New Hampshire, let alone the Democratic nomination, are minuscule.

He bounced onto the stage without a tie, in stark contrast to his more buttoned-up male rivals.

But Yang was largely left out of the heated exchanges that simmered through the debate, focusing instead on stepping back and looking at the larger picture.

“Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems,” Yang said. “And we are making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades.”

The elephant in the room

Two words were spoken Friday night that have rarely come up on the trail or in prior debates: Mike Bloomberg.

The former New York mayor and multibillionaire is skipping the early nominating states and instead spending hundreds of millions on Super Tuesday states with far more delegates at stake.

A viewer-submitted question asked why the candidates were better than Bloomberg.

“I don’t think anyone ought to be able to buy their way into a nomination or to be president of the United States,” Warren said.

“I just simply don’t think people look at the guy in the White House and say, ‘Can we get someone richer?’” Klobuchar said.

“There are millions of people who can desire to run for office but I guess if you’re worth $60 billion and you can spend several hundred millions of dollars on advertising you have a slight advantage,” Sanders said.

The responses were clear signals that they take Bloomberg seriously.

TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidate Bernie Sanders make a point flanked by Joe Biden(left) and Amy Klobuchar. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Democratic debate
Bernie Sanders's debate rivals were asked about Hillary Clinton's claim that 'nobody likes him' February 7, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Politics
Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment February 7, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Logan Airport
Logan Airport
TSA: man found carrying loaded handgun at Logan checkpoint February 7, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Shooting scene along Route 9 in Chestnut Hill.
Brigham and Women's
Officials provide updates on shootings near Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Politics
Healthy US job market: How big a political edge for Trump? February 7, 2020 | 5:12 PM
2 Essex St. in Saugus, Mass.
Saugus Shooting
Suspect found dead after fatal Saugus shooting February 7, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, Thursday in Derry, N.H.
ELIZABETH WARREN
Warren apologizes to 6 women of color who left Nevada office February 7, 2020 | 2:48 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MA- NOVEMBER 17, 2017- : Lechmere Station on the Green Line in Cambridge, MA on November 17, 2017. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
MBTA
Here are the MBTA’s planned service shutdowns for 2020 on all subway lines, commuter rail February 7, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Items seized by police after arresting Weymouth man on numerous drug related charges.
Drug bust
Weymouth man arrested after Boston traffic stop leads to drug bust February 7, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
ELECTION 2020
Joe Biden elevates adviser Anita Dunn in staff shake-up February 7, 2020 | 12:44 PM
149 Magnolia Street in Dorchester.
Dorchester Shooting
Dorchester shooting turns fatal February 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Adams
CROSSBOW DEATH
Authorities release name of man killed by crossbow in Adams February 7, 2020 | 11:58 AM
squashed car
Crash
Close call as commuter rail train strikes empty car on Ashland tracks February 7, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Elizabeth Smart.
Elizabeth Smart
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight February 7, 2020 | 11:00 AM
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (
CORONAVIRUS
Boston officials holding community meeting in Chinatown on coronavirus February 7, 2020 | 10:51 AM
01/22/2020 Boston MA - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (cq) at a afternoon press-conference to discuss his $44.6 billion fiscal 2021 budget proposal for Massachusetts, that includes funding for the MBTA and the public education. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
IMPEACHMENT
Massachusetts Democrats blast Charlie Baker's response to Mitt Romney's impeachment vote February 7, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Shooting scene along Rte 9 Chestnut Hill area.
Brigham and Women's
2 shot, 1 fatally in incidents at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Devens
DEVENS, MASS.
Guards charged with beating inmate, destroying evidence February 7, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Missing Cambridge woman
Missing Woman Found
Cambridge police locate missing 34-year-old woman February 7, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn't think the president should be in office. 
IMPEACHMENT
Vermont's Republican governor: Trump shouldn't be in office February 7, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Caucus goers check in at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa.
Politics
Associated Press unable to declare winner of Iowa caucuses February 6, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A voter marks a ballot during the 2016 New Hampshire primary.
N.H. Primary
New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos February 6, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Policy
Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get Mass. driver's licenses advances February 6, 2020 | 6:10 PM
German Shepherd
Abandoned Dog
Police looking for suspect who abandoned German Shepherd in Salem February 6, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Entrepreneurs Kevin Hart, of Randolph, Mass., left, and Kobie Evans, of Boston, right, speak to reporters after attending a meeting of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Worcester, Mass. The commission voted in favor final approval of licenses for a number of cannabis shops, including Pure Oasis, a soon to open pot shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by Evans and Hart. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
State officials award final license to first Boston pot shop February 6, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration to open free-trade talks with Kenya February 6, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Magnolia Street.
Shooting
Police investigate Dorchester shooting that sent 1 man to the hospital February 6, 2020 | 3:07 PM
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. A task force will study the U.S. Postal Service under an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has spent weeks criticizing online retailer Amazon and accused it of not paying enough in shipping costs. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
STOLEN MAIL
Mass. mail collection box thieves have a task force on their tails February 6, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Crime
A N.Y. man was allegedly speeding. Then troopers found over 360 pounds of marijuana in his minivan, police say. February 6, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican to vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment on an abuse-of-power charge. Romney voted against the obstruction-of-Congress charge. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
Politics
'I don't want to be the skunk at the garden party' February 6, 2020 | 1:00 PM