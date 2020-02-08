Rabid fox attacks in Maine push city to try trapping

BATH, Maine (AP) — Maine has been the site of more than a half dozen attacks on people by foxes in the last few months, prompting one city to try trapping the animals.

Foxes are common in Maine and are typically skittish around humans, but the state’s mid-coast region has been the site of numerous attacks in the past six months. One man, Norman Kenney of Bath, was attacked twice by a rabid fox on separate occasions. He had to undergo treatment for the dangerous disease.

The Bath City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 5 to spend $26,000 to lay out traps to catch foxes. The city is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the effort, WGME-TV reported.

Advertisement

Maine is also in the midst of its annual season for fox hunting. The season starts in October and runs until the end of February.