Police: 3 youths die in icy crash; driver lacked a license

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A car driven by a teenager without a license hit an icy patch and struck a tree in central Maine on Sunday, killing three youths ages 12 to 15 and injuring two other youngsters, including the driver, authorities said.

The vehicle, which in photos appeared to be a sedan, seemed to have hit ice on the road in Clinton and gone into an uncontrolled skid, Maine State Police said.

Driver inexperience and speed likely caused the crash, police said.

The crash killed Thomas Porfirio, 15; Emily Baker, 14; and Ashlin Baker, 12, all of Clinton, police and school officials said. Nevaeh Wilson, 12, also of Clinton, was injured, police said.

Police said the driver was a 16-year-old male from Clinton and was also injured. They withheld his name because the crash was still under investigation.

There was no word on whether the vehicle contained other occupants or whether the injured were wearing seat belts.

The victims attended Lawrence junior and senior high schools, district Superintendent Roberta Hersom said in a Facebook post.

Counselors will be made available to students, Hersom wrote.

“Our hearts break for their families at this most unimaginably painful and difficult time, and through the grief they will face for their much beloved children,” Hersom wrote.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a victim’s name to Ashlin, instead of Ashland, per the school district.