‘A perfect storm of errors’: Taxes are expected to rise in Taunton after an assessing tech snafu

Homeowners are anticipated to pay an additional $78 this year because of the error, officials say.

–George Rizer for the Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 24, 2020 | 6:00 PM

A seemingly small line error has created a major problem for Taunton’s assessors — and it’s going to cost taxpayers.

Officials were forced to essentially reboot their billing process after a software upgrade meant that local public school property was added to the list of taxable properties, they say.

The snafu came when the non-profit Head Start building, adjacent to Taunton High School, was added to the system as a taxable property, which generated invoices for all of the school buildings at the site, Assessor Richard Conti told the City Council last week.

The assessed value of Taunton’s commercial and industrial properties shot up by $136,846,200 million, at least on paper. The school property was then logged as being on the hook for $4.2 million in taxes for what is nontaxable property, Conti said.

Advertisement

The oversight was only caught when the school superintendent sent the bills back to the assessor’s office.

“This all happened as a result of a perfect storm of errors that went into sequence that no one has ever experienced before,” Conti said during the Feb. 18 meeting. “This happened in a manner that none of our peers, none of the people in the Department of Revenue would have caught because of the software.”

The bills taxpayers received in December are incorrect, Conti said. While the assessed values listed on those invoices remain accurate, the amount of taxes due do not, he said.

Taxpayers, however, must pay up to fix the situation.

Local officials must now navigate a legal remedy by calling on state lawmakers to pass a pending home-rule petition that will authorize the Department of Revenue to allow the city to set a revised tax rate, Conti said. That proposal, filed earlier this month, was sent to the Joint Committee on Revenue for review.

“It seems to be on a fast track,” Conti said.

Pending the bill’s approval, officials say the average single family property owner can expect to pay $4,188 for the year — $78 more than the previous $4,110 bill issued on a property worth $276,633 — the average assessed value of a single family property, according to Conti.

Advertisement

Taxpayers can anticipate the increase during the fourth quarter, Conti said. The corrected bills will be sent out as soon as possible, he said.

Explaining to the council what exactly happened, Conti said the error slipped by the assessor’s office, the state Division of Local Services, and the Department of Revenue.

Councilors, however, remained baffled by the disparity.

Councilor David Pottier highlighted how Taunton’s commercial and industrial properties appreciation rose by 3 percent in fiscal year 2019 before jumping up 26.5 percent in 2020 because of the error.

“I would have thought that would have driven someone to say, ‘Gee what the hell is going on with the number?’” Pottier said.

Now, taxpayers will end up paying $35 more on average than they did last year, he said.

Councilor Deborah Carr raised similar questions: “When the value went up $136 million … no body sitting there said, ‘Where that come from?’”

“Everybody said that,” Conti responded.

Accessors ultimately found other nearby communities experienced similar increases, he said. Officials were fooled by “an invisible software error,” he said.

“The Department of Revenue has no mechanism to discover this kind of an error,” he said at one point during the meeting. “The City of Taunton had no mechanism to discover this kind of an error.”

The city’s vendor recognized the mistake, corrected it, and sent out a new software patch to fix the oversight, assessor Lisa LaBelle said.

According to Conti, assessors have spent recent weeks developing their own internal system of double checking their work — one that goes beyond what they were taught by their state counterparts.

Advertisement

“We are getting very good at generating reports to cross check fields of the data to ensure that we have pure data,” he said. “We live for that.”

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Norwood
Norwood police officer praised for his response to a driver with autism February 24, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants to legalize marijuana nationwide. Here's where she would start. February 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A woman who is identified only as Ms. Vasquez, and her 15-year-old daughter, were physically attacked for speaking Spanish in the Maverick Square section of East Boston earlier this month, and they’re still waiting for answers from Boston police.investigators, a civil rights group said Monday.
East Boston
Watch: Woman, teenage daughter allegedly attacked in East Boston for speaking Spanish February 24, 2020 | 3:02 PM
.
VANDALISM
Plymouth 9/11 memorial vandalized over weekend, in wake of Plymouth Rock graffiti February 24, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Crime
Mass. man who tried to kill 7-year-old daughter with Liquid-Plumr gets up to 18 years February 24, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Maine
A Maine man allegedly locked a couple inside their home February 24, 2020 | 2:14 PM
The scene of a four-alarm fire in Reading.
Reading
2 seriously injured in Reading 4-alarm fire February 24, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Elizabeth’s Bar & Restaurant in Bloomfield
MURDER IN CONNECTICUT
Police search for suspect in double homicide February 24, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Voters cast their ballots at at St. George Orthodox Church of Boston in West Roxbury on Nov. 5, 2019.
Politics
Here's who's on the Massachusetts ballots for the 2020 presidential primaries February 24, 2020 | 12:42 PM
BROADWAY @ NORWOOD in Everett
MBTA
The MBTA is testing real-time bus information displays at 18 stops around Greater Boston February 24, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Crime
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment February 24, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Ariel Toribio waits for his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Monday, Feb. 24. Toribio was arrested last week by state and Lawrence police for the shooting death of DPW worker Marcos A. Ruiz in January.
LAWRENCE SHOOTING
Suspect in shooting of DPW worker held without bail February 24, 2020 | 11:44 AM
.
FIRE
Neighbors risk lives to save mother and baby from burning Ayer home February 24, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Katherine Johnson
Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, inspiration for "Hidden Figures," dies at 101 February 24, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A dog sits in the front seat of a car in heavy traffic in downtown Boston. In Maine, a proposal
MAINE
Proposal to let people save pets from cars goes to the dogs February 24, 2020 | 10:18 AM
A group of children participates in a training session on how to administer Narcan, at the public library in Elizabethton, Tenn.
OPIOID CRISIS
'Open, insert, squirt.' In this town, children are taught to administer Narcan February 24, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Early voting
Here's where — and when — you can vote early in the presidential primaries in Boston February 24, 2020 | 9:23 AM
U.S. Geological Survey intensity map for this weekend's Maine earthquake.
TREMORS
Small earthquake reported in Maine Sunday night February 24, 2020 | 9:18 AM
IMMIGRATION
Mass. immigrant groups to discuss controversial new green card rule Monday February 24, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Politics
Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K February 24, 2020 | 6:06 AM
South Station in 1900.
BOSTON HISTORY
'You can thank me if you are on time — don’t thank me if you’re late' February 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Parade participants stay on their float as police officers work the scene where a man was reportedly hit and killed by a float of the Krewe of Endymion parade in the runup to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Mardi Gras
2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans February 23, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Rhode Island
Police: Man smashes R.I. home's window, grabs woman on couch February 23, 2020 | 4:13 PM
'Mad' Mike Hughes
Daredevil, skeptical of world being round, dies in California rocket crash February 23, 2020 | 3:56 PM
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, wave as they walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One during their departure, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveling to India.
Politics
Trump says he was not told that Russia was helping Sanders February 23, 2020 | 1:20 PM
A black bear yearling in New Hampshire.
Animals
N.H. wildlife officials say to watch out for more active bears February 23, 2020 | 12:37 PM
The College of Holy Cross’ rowing skulls sat at MacWilliams Park in Vero Beach.
Local
Longtime Holy Cross rowing coach retires after deadly van crash February 23, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Local
Firefighter injured battling Worcester apartment blaze February 23, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Virus
South Korean president increases anti-virus alert level to 'Red,' says 'Unprecedented' steps needed to fight virus February 23, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Pope Francis
Pope cautions against "unfair" Middle East peace plans February 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM