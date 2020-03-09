Falmouth officer resigns after report shows pattern of misconduct

The allegations include inappropriate behavior or touching, mostly involving the wives or fiancees of other officers.

AP
March 9, 2020

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer facing several allegations of sexual misconduct resigned from his position.

Falmouth Police Officer Clifford Harris stepped down following a monthslong investigation into seven allegations of misconduct, the Cape Cod Times reported Sunday.

The department’s Internal Affairs report found the allegations were sustained in four of the instances where his behavior was “unbecoming an officer” and in violation of the department’s code of ethics.

During the investigation, witnesses brought forth separate incidents that they said occurred throughout a 17-year period.

The event that sparked the investigation occurred on a boat cruise in August when a woman told police Harris approached her from behind and put his hands between her legs and touched her vagina.

According to the report, the woman did not want to press criminal charges but she thought “some action needs to be taken.”

“I feel that, I don’t know, police officers are held to a higher standard first of all,” the report quotes her as saying. “And if I’m hanging out with a bunch of police officers, I think I should feel safe.”

Harris told the newspaper that there are “two sides to every story” and that he wasn’t able to explain his side through the Internal Affairs investigation.

Police Chief Edward Dunne said the allegations are disappointing but ensured the department took swift action once they became aware.

“We did our due diligence in investigating it,” Dunne said. “It’s in the past now, and we’re moving forward.”

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

