‘This isn’t the flu’: Marty Walsh defended the decision to cancel Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Boston mayor says the city is also assessing other large events, like the marathon, amid coronavirus concerns.

Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Marty Walsh, the mayor of Boston, shakes hands with people in the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston on Sunday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18parade Reporter:
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh high fives with people in the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day Parade last year in South Boston. –Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 10, 2020 | 5:40 PM

Related Links

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh went on sports talk radio Tuesday morning to defend the decision to cancel the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston, amid efforts — both locally and abroad — to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease. And while Walsh urged residents to take the disease seriously, he conceded that the move likely won’t stop partygoers over the weekend.

During the appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Walsh rejected the host’s assertion that the canceled parade would cost local bars “a fortune.”

“They’re going to be fine,” Walsh said.

Advertisement

“People are still going to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” he added.

Walsh suggested that anyone who was “mad” about the cancellation should look to Ireland, where several major St. Patrick’s Day parades were also canceled Monday.

In a statement Monday, Walsh announced the decision to follow suit in Boston was made “out of an abundance of caution” and in collaboration with South Boston lawmakers and parade organizers. While the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Boston remained low at the time, local health experts expressed concerns about the potential of large gatherings perpetuating its spread. Epidemiologists say such cancellations are among a number of important tools to slow down the spread of the disease and ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed by a surge in new cases.

City officials say one Boston resident has a confirmed case of the coronavirus and eight others are being self-quarantined at home after testing positive for the disease. Of the 91 presumptive cases in Massachusetts, the vast majority are linked to a Biogen meeting last month in Boston.

“The best way of trying to prevent the spread of it is by not having large groups of people together, particularly that there’s no way to kind of watch what’s going on there,” he said Tuesday, adding that a parade with “1.1 million people coming into a neighborhood” could be “pretty dangerous.”

Advertisement

“Canceling the parade is not something I do lightly,” he said.

Walsh also dismissed the suggestion that the new coronavirus was comparable to the flu, after a skeptical radio host noted that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is traditionally held in the midst of flu season. Unlike the flu, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, and officials say it remains unclear how far the new disease will spread.

“This isn’t the flu,” Walsh said. “This is something very different. This is something that we don’t know what the end result will be.”

As WBUR reported Monday, several conferences in Boston have also been postponed due to coronavirus fears. And as Boston enters its busy spring sports season, Walsh acknowledged the uncertainty around big events like the Boston Marathon.

A growing list of upcoming sporting events across the country and around the world, including several large marathons, have recently been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Walsh said Tuesday that the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, is “something we’re having conversations about and looking at.”

“I’m not saying we’re there yet,” he said. “I think we have many conversations to happen.”

In a statement Monday, the Boston Athletic Association said it was continuing to work with city officials to “ensure a safe and successful Boston Marathon.” During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Walsh said the race has a $211 million economic impact on Boston and raises $38 million for charity. And given its scale, he said officials would have to make a decision with significant “lead time” before the event, but didn’t commit to a specific deadline.

Advertisement

“If for some reason the marathon can’t run in April, I think I’d much prefer to see a postponement than a cancellation,” Walsh said, emphasizing the economic effect of the race.

“But at the bottomline, my job as mayor, and our job as leaders, is to keep people safe,” he said Tuesday outside Boston City Hall.

Walsh also said the city was having conversations with Red Sox President Sam Kennedy about the team’s Opening Day game April 2 at Fenway Park.

“Clearly, Sam is concerned, too,” he said.

With the MLB regular season on the horizon and the NBA and NHL playoffs beginning in April, Walsh largely deferred to the leagues on any decisions. The outbreak has forced soccer leagues across Europe to play matches in empty stadiums. Walsh said that would be a “worst-case scenario.” In a joint statement Monday, the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS announced they would be temporarily closing their clubhouses to the media as a first, if not last, step to minimize the disease’s spread.

More than 800 people in the United States had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, including 27 who died from the disease. According to CNN, the international death toll surpassed 4,000 people Tuesday out of more than 113,000 reported cases.

Walsh said Tuesday afternoon that he didn’t want people “to be fearful, but to be cautious.”

“I hope it’s being blown out of proportion,” he said. “I hope I can stand here in three weeks and say it was completely blown out of proportion and we did all this preparation for nothing. … I’ll be happy if I have to do that. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

TOPICS: Local Mayor Marty Walsh Politics Southie Health Coronavirus Massachusetts Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kate Mannle, whose recent overseas trip included a layover in South Korea, in self-quarantine at home in Seattle.
Coronavirus
What you should know if you've been asked to self-quarantine March 10, 2020 | 5:33 PM
In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla.
Crime
Florida man arrested in New England gas pump skimming scheme March 10, 2020 | 5:11 PM
A demonstration of hand sanitizer at a readiness training session for the coronavirus at a hospital in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Despite efforts by social media companies to stop it, false information about the coronavirus is proliferating around the world. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
How has coronavirus impacted you? March 10, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Car damaged by a tire in Danvers.
Local
2 drivers have close calls with debris crashing through windshields March 10, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 3/2/20 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (L) and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders arrive to speak to the State's Preparedness Planning on the coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker declares state of emergency, gives coronavirus update with state health officials March 10, 2020 | 3:39 PM
Medical staff wait outside rooms at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan, China.
STAT
First opinion: What does the coronavirus mean for the U.S. health care system? Some simple math offers alarming answers. March 10, 2020 | 3:13 PM
JASON MUKORO, AGE 23, OF RANDOLPH was arrested and charged with shooting a man in Randolph on Monday, March 10.
POLICE
Police charge 23-year-old with shooting a man in the back in Randolph March 10, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Local
'His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles' March 10, 2020 | 2:42 PM
.
LOCAL
Watch: Canton coach reacts quickly in viral video as gymnast falls mid-flip March 10, 2020 | 2:16 PM
South Boston, MA -- 3/18/2018 - (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren sings with Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty and Congressman Stephen F. Lynch as Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Mayor Marty Walsh clap along during the Annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast at the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19stpatsbreakfast Reporter:
Local
Boston's St. Patrick's Day Breakfast has been canceled, too March 10, 2020 | 1:28 PM
The scene on Friday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital on Shattuck Street, where ambulances arrive. People are being tested for the Coronavirus at the hospital.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Here's how Boston-area hospitals are altering their policies to combat the new coronavirus March 10, 2020 | 1:16 PM
.
LEGOS
Boston Legoland's Megan Amaral is bridging the Lego gender gap, one brick at a time March 10, 2020 | 12:57 PM
emahleeah frost
MAINE SHOOTING
Man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old March 10, 2020 | 11:41 AM
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA - 5/21/2018: Students and friends still coming to the crash scene on West Street ( rte106) and Laurel St where 5 students, ( four dead, one injured ) were injured Saturday in an automobile accident. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METROI TOPIC 22stoughton
EAST BRIDGEWATER CRASH
Stoughton teen sentenced to state custody for 2018 crash that killed 4 March 10, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Falmouth
Falmouth officer resigns after report shows pattern of misconduct March 9, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The scene following the shooting at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's
New details released on Brigham and Women's incident, officer-involved shooting in Brookline March 9, 2020 | 9:02 PM
The Grand Princess passes under the Bay Bridge as it enters San Francisco Bay on its way to a dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus
Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California March 9, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Matthew Parris during his arraignment.
Crime
A now-fired teaching assistant is facing rape charges March 9, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a former Democratic presidential candidate, listens to questions during a news conference in front of her house in Cambridge, Mass., March 5, 2020. Warren announced her exit from the presidential primary during the conference and did not immediately endorse another candidate. (David Degner/The New York Times)
Politics
Progressive groups that endorsed Elizabeth Warren are lining up behind Bernie Sanders March 9, 2020 | 7:57 PM
Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of the Northwell Health Laboratories, demonstrates a coronavirus test processing procedure in Lake Success, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus
Can any American who's sick get tested for the coronavirus? March 9, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Politics
AP Analysis: Investors 'guessing' on virus, assuming worst March 9, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Spectators partially fill a street during a portion of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in South Boston.
Local
South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled March 9, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Italy
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain coronavirus March 9, 2020 | 5:40 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/09/2020: Northeastern University will hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a conversation with WBUR's Meghna Chakrabarti as part of Northeastern's Women Who Empower Summit. Northeastern's fifth annual Women Who Empower Summit is a global gathering of thought leadership, inspiration, and learning to promote diverse and inclusive communities for a better world. The summit is part of the many initiatives hosted by Northeastern's Women Who Empower network which is made up of distinguished and aspiring leaders who seek to foster more positive environments, connections, and opportunities for all people to thrive. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:785
Politics
Nancy Pelosi hinted at her Democratic primary vote in Boston March 9, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Entrepreneurs Kobie Evans, left, and Kevin Hart, second from right, work with retail sales manager Patrick Hoy, center front, moments before Pure Oasis recreational marijuana shop opened for the first time, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Boston. Pure Oasis is Boston's first recreational marijuana shop, and the state's first black-owned one. Evans and Hart are co-owners of the shop. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
'This is only the beginning': Boston's first recreational pot shop opens March 9, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Trader Gregory Rowe prepares for the day's activity on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. Trading in Wall Street futures has been halted after they fell by more than the daily limit of 5%. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
National News
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, coronavirus fears slam markets March 9, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.
High school sports
Braintree hockey players get to compete after judge sides with students in lawsuit against high school March 9, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Pavilion Beach, Ipswich
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trying to force a woman into his vehicle at Ipswich beach March 9, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
STAT
Coronavirus spread could last into next year, but impact could be blunted, CDC official says March 9, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Julie Smith with her children, Jaxon and Scarlett, and her mother, Josephine Fay.
Crime
Driver charged in ‘horrific’ Florida crash that killed 4 members of Mass. family March 9, 2020 | 1:19 PM