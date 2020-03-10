Charlie Baker declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise in Mass.

The commonwealth is at a "critical point in this outbreak," officials said.

Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House to give an update on the coronavirus Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House to give an update on the coronavirus Tuesday. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 10, 2020 | 7:17 PM

Related Links

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to soar Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts and officials rolled out new protocols and guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The declaration arrived amid 92 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, up from the 41 reported Monday as a result of increased testing, health officials said. The vast majority of cases — 70 patients — have been traced back to a meeting held in Boston late last month by the Cambridge biotech firm Biogen, Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, told reporters at a State House press conference.

Advertisement

Four cases are travel related, while 18 remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, she said. Six people were hospitalized from the virus.

In Berkshire County, officials have reported cases “without identifiable risk factors” — instances where the virus could not be traced back through a chain of transmission between specific people, according to Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Monica Bharel.

She said the state is at a “critical point in this outbreak.”

“We are beginning to see this kind of community-level transmission,” Bharel said. “We’re working rapidly to facilitate the need they have for supplies and equipment.”

Baker said the declaration will give officials more flexibility in how it can respond to the evolving situation. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been activated and is currently working with health, human services, and public safety departments, among other agencies, he said.

He also unveiled new protocols for the approximately 42,000 state workers employed by the executive branch that place restrictions on how departments conduct day-to-day business. But Baker vowed that the state government will continue to operate uninterrupted.

The changes take hold Wednesday.

Baker said he hopes other employers and large organizations follow suit, and stressed the importance of changing habits to help limit the reach of the virus, especially for people most at risk: older adults, those with chronic health conditions; and people who are in close contact with those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has the capacity in its health care system to meet current demands, he said.

According to Bharel, the state laboratory has received 2,000 additional testing kits from the federal government, with more anticipated to come. State officials have also received approval to use an automated system that will increase the state’s testing capacity fourfold, she said.

However, officials want the public to heed the new measures “before the numbers increase to a point where the virus spread is severely impacting the commonwealth,” Baker said.

“The highly contagious nature of this disease means if everyone plays their part in slowing the spread, the number of people who become infected and require medical attention doesn’t spike all at once, which would overwhelm many of our systems,” he said.

Here’s what to know:

The workforce

Under the protocols, Baker said state employees are to:

  • Not travel for work-related trips “until further notice.” Employees are also encouraged to avoid personal, international travel.
  • Hold all meetings with external parties virtually, or cancel them.
  • Continue to hold board hearings and public meetings, with the use of conference calls and other alternatives encouraged.
  • Not attend any external work-related seminars or events, although remote-participation is allowed.
  • Stay home if they are experiencing flu symptoms or a fever.
  • Speak to their supervisors about alternative work options if they are considered as being at high risk for COVID-19.

Baker said the protocols will be revisited in 30 days or sooner.

Officials hope to set an example for employers to follow, as Baker urged them to restrict work-related travel, cancel or limit large events, and encourage tele-commuting whenever possible.

People at high risk of COVID-19, or who are often in close contact with vulnerable people, should not attend large gatherings, such as concerts, sporting events, and conferences, according to Sudders.

“We understand that asking people to change their habits, cancel some events, and cancel some travel is inconvenient, and we also understand it comes with a financial impact,” Baker said. “But waiting to act and allowing infections and the subsequent number of people who need medical attention to spike all at once would not only severely hamper our hospitals’ ability to care for patients, but will have a far greater economic impact as well.”

Advertisement

The disruption, he said, will likely last “for the foreseeable future.”

K-12 schools

Regarding the state’s kindergarten through grade 12 school system, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is rolling out new guidance to educators, offering relief from regulations around attendance and school-year requirements.

Baker said the changes will give districts flexibility in making decisions for school closings related to COVID-19:

  • School districts will not be required to hold classes after the scheduled 185th day of the school year, officials said. No schools will be required to open after June 30.
  • DESE will calculate “chronic absenteeism” as of March 2 for the 2019-2020 school year “and disregard all attendance data for the remainder of the school year,” Baker said.
  • Schools are urged to cancel all out-of-state and international travel plans.
  • The state Department of Public Health will give guidance to superintendents “on how to address cases that arise at a school, including potential school closures,” officials said.

Long-term care and nursing homes

To protect staff and residents at long-term care facilities and nursing homes, the state will provide facility operators with updated guidelines Wednesday, Sudders said.

The new measures include screening visitors and banning those who show “signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or a sore throat,” according to Sudders.

Visitors will also be turned away if they have come into contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19, who is under active investigation for having the virus, or who has a respiratory illness, within the last 14 days, she said.

“Visitors will be prohibited if they have travelled internationally in the last 14 days or are residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring,” officials said in a press release. “Visitors will not be allowed to visit long-term care facilities if they currently feel sick or exhibit symptoms.”

Facilities will also have to confirm their staff members are not sick, have not traveled, and have not been in close proximity to sick people who have been sick with or who were under investigation for COVID-19 within the last two weeks, Sudders said. Exceptions will be made for patients in end-of-life care and hospice care.

Sudders reiterated the importance of good personal hygiene, and said people must wash their hands often, refrain from touching their faces, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

“We all have a role to play,” she said.

Watch the full press conference:

TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Gov. Charlie Baker Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Donated blood at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa., on Monday. Due to the flu season and COVID-19 donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country.
Coronavirus
Red Cross urging 'healthy, eligible individuals' to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns March 10, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Marty Walsh, the mayor of Boston, shakes hands with people in the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston on Sunday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18parade Reporter:
Local
'This isn't the flu': Marty Walsh defends decision to cancel Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade March 10, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Kate Mannle, whose recent overseas trip included a layover in South Korea, in self-quarantine at home in Seattle.
Coronavirus
What you should know if you've been asked to self-quarantine March 10, 2020 | 5:33 PM
In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla.
Crime
Florida man arrested in New England gas pump skimming scheme March 10, 2020 | 5:11 PM
A demonstration of hand sanitizer at a readiness training session for the coronavirus at a hospital in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Despite efforts by social media companies to stop it, false information about the coronavirus is proliferating around the world. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
How has coronavirus impacted you? March 10, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Car damaged by a tire in Danvers.
Local
2 drivers have close calls with debris crashing through windshields March 10, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 3/2/20 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (L) and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders arrive to speak to the State's Preparedness Planning on the coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker declares state of emergency, gives coronavirus update with state health officials March 10, 2020 | 3:39 PM
Medical staff wait outside rooms at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan, China.
STAT
First opinion: What does the coronavirus mean for the U.S. health care system? Some simple math offers alarming answers. March 10, 2020 | 3:13 PM
JASON MUKORO, AGE 23, OF RANDOLPH was arrested and charged with shooting a man in Randolph on Monday, March 10.
POLICE
Police charge 23-year-old with shooting a man in the back in Randolph March 10, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Local
'His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles' March 10, 2020 | 2:42 PM
.
LOCAL
Watch: Canton coach reacts quickly in viral video as gymnast falls mid-flip March 10, 2020 | 2:16 PM
South Boston, MA -- 3/18/2018 - (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren sings with Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty and Congressman Stephen F. Lynch as Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Mayor Marty Walsh clap along during the Annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast at the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19stpatsbreakfast Reporter:
Local
Boston's St. Patrick's Day Breakfast has been canceled, too March 10, 2020 | 1:28 PM
The scene on Friday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital on Shattuck Street, where ambulances arrive. People are being tested for the Coronavirus at the hospital.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Here's how Boston-area hospitals are altering their policies to combat the new coronavirus March 10, 2020 | 1:16 PM
.
LEGOS
Boston Legoland's Megan Amaral is bridging the Lego gender gap, one brick at a time March 10, 2020 | 12:57 PM
emahleeah frost
MAINE SHOOTING
Man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old March 10, 2020 | 11:41 AM
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA - 5/21/2018: Students and friends still coming to the crash scene on West Street ( rte106) and Laurel St where 5 students, ( four dead, one injured ) were injured Saturday in an automobile accident. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METROI TOPIC 22stoughton
EAST BRIDGEWATER CRASH
Stoughton teen sentenced to state custody for 2018 crash that killed 4 March 10, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Falmouth
Falmouth officer resigns after report shows pattern of misconduct March 9, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The scene following the shooting at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's
New details released on Brigham and Women's incident, officer-involved shooting in Brookline March 9, 2020 | 9:02 PM
The Grand Princess passes under the Bay Bridge as it enters San Francisco Bay on its way to a dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus
Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California March 9, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Matthew Parris during his arraignment.
Crime
A now-fired teaching assistant is facing rape charges March 9, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a former Democratic presidential candidate, listens to questions during a news conference in front of her house in Cambridge, Mass., March 5, 2020. Warren announced her exit from the presidential primary during the conference and did not immediately endorse another candidate. (David Degner/The New York Times)
Politics
Progressive groups that endorsed Elizabeth Warren are lining up behind Bernie Sanders March 9, 2020 | 7:57 PM
Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of the Northwell Health Laboratories, demonstrates a coronavirus test processing procedure in Lake Success, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus
Can any American who's sick get tested for the coronavirus? March 9, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Politics
AP Analysis: Investors 'guessing' on virus, assuming worst March 9, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Spectators partially fill a street during a portion of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in South Boston.
Local
South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled March 9, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Italy
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain coronavirus March 9, 2020 | 5:40 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/09/2020: Northeastern University will hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a conversation with WBUR's Meghna Chakrabarti as part of Northeastern's Women Who Empower Summit. Northeastern's fifth annual Women Who Empower Summit is a global gathering of thought leadership, inspiration, and learning to promote diverse and inclusive communities for a better world. The summit is part of the many initiatives hosted by Northeastern's Women Who Empower network which is made up of distinguished and aspiring leaders who seek to foster more positive environments, connections, and opportunities for all people to thrive. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:785
Politics
Nancy Pelosi hinted at her Democratic primary vote in Boston March 9, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Entrepreneurs Kobie Evans, left, and Kevin Hart, second from right, work with retail sales manager Patrick Hoy, center front, moments before Pure Oasis recreational marijuana shop opened for the first time, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Boston. Pure Oasis is Boston's first recreational marijuana shop, and the state's first black-owned one. Evans and Hart are co-owners of the shop. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
'This is only the beginning': Boston's first recreational pot shop opens March 9, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Trader Gregory Rowe prepares for the day's activity on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. Trading in Wall Street futures has been halted after they fell by more than the daily limit of 5%. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
National News
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, coronavirus fears slam markets March 9, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.
High school sports
Braintree hockey players get to compete after judge sides with students in lawsuit against high school March 9, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Pavilion Beach, Ipswich
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trying to force a woman into his vehicle at Ipswich beach March 9, 2020 | 3:42 PM