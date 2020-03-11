Here’s how Boston-area colleges are approaching refunds after asking students to vacate campus housing

“Students should not expect to return this semester."

Students walk across campus at MIT University on Tuesday afternoon. Soon, many will have to vacate in light of the growing number of Coronvirus cases in the state of Massachusetts.
Students walk across campus at MIT University on Tuesday afternoon. Soon, many will have to vacate in light of the growing number of Coronvirus cases in the state of Massachusetts. –Erin Clark/Globe Staff
By
March 11, 2020 | 2:10 PM

In the scramble to keep tabs on the rapidly escalating number of coronavirus cases lurking in Massachusetts — with 92 presumptive positive cases recorded in the state and health officials reportedly monitoring 445 people as of Wednesday a few local colleges have already transitioned to online classes, asking students to vacate their dorms and not return to campus following spring break. 

Now, the question left lingering is whether these displaced students will receive partial housing refunds, and more generally, what financial assistance and resources are available to them as many don’t have homes beyond campus.  

Below, see a rundown of how colleges that have digitized the rest of their spring semester studies plan to help students with the change. 

Advertisement

Amherst College

The institution in Amherst, Mass. has asked all students to leave campus by 5 p.m. on March 18, unless they’ve been approved to stay. 

Anyone hoping for approval has to submit a request to a small committee and the Dean of Students. 

“The focus of the assessment will be on those who have no option but to remain on campus, including those from countries with travel restrictions, those whose legal residence is Amherst College, and those with other extenuating circumstances,” officials wrote on the college’s website. “The committee will be meeting daily and will be making rolling decisions.”

If they’re granted stay, students will hear back by Friday.

And for those leaving campus, the college confirmed Tuesday that they will be providing refunds for the pro-rata portion of student’s room and board payments to the college, accounting for the time they’re away. 

“Since we do not yet know how long students will be away from campus, we do not know the amount of this reimbursement,” Kevin Weinman, Amherst’s chief financial and administrative officer said. “We will communicate and process these refunds as soon as possible once the duration is known.”

Harvard University

All Harvard students have been asked not to return to campus after spring break, and anyone remaining on campus after that has been asked to leave by March 23. 

Advertisement

Those who need to remain on campus, according to the university’s website, will “also receive instruction remotely and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions.”

The institution said all graduate students will transition to remote work, too. 

Harvard did not immediately respond to Boston.com when asked whether the school plans on reimbursing students for housing. 

Smith College

The liberal arts college in Northampton, Massachusetts has asked all students to move out of on-campus housing by March 20 at the latest, according to their website.

“Students should not expect to return this semester,” officials said. 

Room and board will still be provided to students who have no other options but to remain on campus. 

“Some members of our community may not have a home beyond Smith,” President Kathleen McCartney said in a release to students published on the school’s site.Others have homes to which they cannot return for a range of personal reasons.“ 

Smith has also confirmed that student financial services is currently determining a process for prorated room and board refunds. 

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT Undergraduates are now required to begin packing their rooms and leave campus residences by no later than noon on Tuesday, March 17. 

“It is painful to impose this intense disruption on the normal rhythms of MIT, but the arrival of spring break offers the best opportunity to act,” President L. Rafael Reif wrote in a letter to students Tuesday. 

The university is allowing a few housing exceptions for international students who are concerned they won’t be able to come back to MIT because of their visas, students whose home countries have been hit hard with the virus already, or students without homes to go back to. 

Advertisement

MIT did not immediately respond to Boston.com when asked whether or not they it will be reimbursing students’ spring housing. 

Tufts University

Tufts students are required to vacate campus by March 16, though anyone who’s unable to return home is able to stay, President Tony Monaco said in an update to students.

Officials did not respond to Boston.com when asked whether the school plans to administer partial refunds for student’s housing. 

Suffolk University

President Marisa J. Kelly updated the campus community Wednesday, saying students living on campus will need to leave, but anyone moving out is guaranteed a pro-rated refund. 

Officials have not established a set required move-out date. 

Babson College 

Babson students are being asked to leave their rooms and pack up their belongings by 8 p.m. on March 21, according to their website

Similar to other institutions, Babson will allow some students the opportunity to sign a petition asking to stay on campus. 

The college’s budget office is in the middle of developing a financial policy and process to address possible refunds and financial burdens. 

Berklee College of Music

Officials wrote in an email to students Wednesday afternoon that all classes will move to online learning, and on-campus students are asked to leave the residence halls by Wednesday, March 18, taking as many of their belongings as possible.

“Students living in a Boston residence hall should return home during the break, if at all possible, and stay there until further notice,” Berklee wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Berklee had not responded to inquiries about refunds.

Many other New England colleges, such as Boston University, Northeastern University, Emerson College, University of Massachusetts, and Wheaton College have digitized their classes, but haven’t required students to leave campus.

The Boston Globe also has a full list of schools that have changed instruction and campus policies in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is a developing story — check back with Boston.com for more updates. 

