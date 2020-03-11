Authorities seek help locating missing Boston 14-year-old

Officials have turned to the public for help as they look for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Feb. 4.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has described the Boston teen, Janelly Colon, as Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair. She is reportedly 5-foot-5 and weighs about 120 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on her to contact Boston police’s missing persons unit at 617-343-4687 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.