Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at Mass. Ave. station

A man was struck and killed by an outbound Orange Line train after he “intentionally entered into the right of way” just as the train was pulling into Mass. Ave. station on Wednesday, according to transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The incident happened around 11:55 a.m.

Passengers were evacuated from the train involved, and no other injuries were reported, Sullivan said.

Shuttle buses were replacing trains in both directions between Back Bay and Jackson Square stations, according to Sullivan. He said, as of about 1:35 p.m., that authorities were planning to stay on scene for about another half-hour, and then the station would reopen.

The incident was first announced by T officials on Twitter at 12:07 p.m. The Boston Fire and EMS departments were on scene, officials said on Twitter.