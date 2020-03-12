Charts: Tracking the number of coronavirus cases in every Massachusetts county

These graphs will be updated every day as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new data.

By
, News Editor
March 12, 2020

A few notes on the charts below:

  • The charts begin on Jan. 31, 2020 (the day before the first case in Massachusetts was announced) and represent the total number of reported coronavirus cases (confirmed and presumptive positive).
  • Cases appear on the date the Massachusetts Department of Health announced them.
  • The counties not shown have zero reported cases as of Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Sex

Hospitalization

 Exposure

Counties

 

TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Massachusetts

