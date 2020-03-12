Charts: Tracking the number of coronavirus cases in every Massachusetts county
These graphs will be updated every day as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new data.
A few notes on the charts below:
- The charts begin on Jan. 31, 2020 (the day before the first case in Massachusetts was announced) and represent the total number of reported coronavirus cases (confirmed and presumptive positive).
- Cases appear on the date the Massachusetts Department of Health announced them.
- The counties not shown have zero reported cases as of Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Sex
Hospitalization
Exposure
Counties
