Vermont’s 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition

University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler addresses a gathering of media regarding a patient being treated outside the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vermont Department of Health identified the patient as a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler speaks Thursday. –Charles Krupa / AP
AP
March 12, 2020 | 2:50 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The second person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, the head of the hospital said Thursday.

Officials held a briefing a day after a preliminary test determined the patient, a Chittenden County man in his 70s, is suffering from COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus.

Vermont’s first case is a patient who is hospitalized at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Officials at the UVM Medical Center said privacy concerns prevented them from releasing more information about the patient.

