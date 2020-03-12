Vermont’s 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The second person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, the head of the hospital said Thursday.

Officials held a briefing a day after a preliminary test determined the patient, a Chittenden County man in his 70s, is suffering from COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus.

Vermont’s first case is a patient who is hospitalized at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Officials at the UVM Medical Center said privacy concerns prevented them from releasing more information about the patient.