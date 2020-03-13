Here’s what community leaders and groups are doing to support college students in need due to coronavirus

Physical college life has ended abruptly for many Massachusetts students, with colleges opting to continue instruction online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And not every student has a place to go outside of their campus housing. Some could be granted exemptions and allowed to stay, but for many colleges that’s on a case-by-case basis.

To aid those who may have nowhere else to go, community leaders and groups are stepping up to help.

“If you or someone you know is struggling to find housing because your college or university’s policies surrounding COVID-19, please don’t hesitate to reach out for help,” Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia wrote on Twitter. “We’re currently working to assemble some resources.”

Mejia’s office has since created a Google form for those in need to fill out.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui also told those who need help with housing due to college or university closures to contact her office.

The Harvard Grad Students Union is also offering help. It urges students to try reaching out to financial aid first, but, if there isn’t assistance there, “we have mobilized plenty of housing.”

Contact:

Housing- andrew_perez@college.harvard.edu

For the MIT community, alumni have gathered resources to help people find housing if they can’t stay on campus and can’t return home.

Mutual Aid Jamaica Plain and Roxbury created a network where people can add things they can offer — from housing to a Netflix login – which are added to a spreadsheet. Those who need what someone is offering can then use the spreadsheet to contact them.