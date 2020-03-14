Empty Boston: Scenes from a deserted city

It’s a sight that’s almost, well, post-apocalyptic, like a scene out of I Am Legend or 28 Days Later (minus the zombies, fortunately): Boston’s streets, stores and offices have been eerily deserted as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and on Friday issued an emergency order banning most gatherings of more than 250 people. Meanwhile, recommendations for unprecedented “social distancing” steps, including remote work wherever possible, have sent people scurrying indoors.
Below, images from Boston’s deserted streets and attractions over the last few days show how seriously residents are taking the novel virus. Meanwhile, if you are in a position to help your neighbors during this time, or are in need of help, check out Boston.com’s Boston Helps page to find out how.
