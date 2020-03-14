Massachusetts EMS to cancel $1.6 million in ambulance debts based in Lowell

"For years, this company knew that vulnerable consumers in the Lowell community were being taken advantage of and they should have put an end to it," said Attorney General Maura Healey.

AP
March 14, 2020 | 7:46 AM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts emergency medical service will cancel $1.6 million in ambulance debts and pay $50,000 in restitution to resolve an allegation that its lawyer threatened consumers, authorities said.

Debt collection attorney Robert White threatened nearly 880 consumers with arrest and imprisonment for outstanding debts to Lowell-based Trinity EMS Inc., Attorney General Maura Healey said in a written statement Wednesday.

“For years, this company knew that vulnerable consumers in the Lowell community were being taken advantage of and they should have put an end to it,” Healey said.

John Chemaly, Trinity’s president and co-founder, said that the company was unaware of White’s intimidation tactics and that Stevens Business Services “should be culpable” for hiring him.

Stevens, a debt collection firm, is splitting the restitution with Trinity, Chemaly said. Stevens was not immediately available for comment.

“Trinity stepped up and agreed to take care of some debts voluntarily without any acknowledgement of any liability or wrongdoing in the case,” said John Gallant, corporate counsel for Trinity.

White has died, but previously defended his methods as legal.

