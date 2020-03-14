Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE -- In this Dec. 3, 2007 file photo, skiers fill the lifts at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vt. The Colorado-based Vail Resorts announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, that it is purchasing the Vermont resort for $50 million. If the deal goes through, it would be Vail's first East Coast resort. Vail owns 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont. –Toby Talbot / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BRADY McCOMBS and PAT GRAHAM,
AP
updated on March 14, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts.

Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice.

The closures marked a sudden change of course after the majority of the country’s resorts vowed earlier Saturday to stay open during the crisis while taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

One ski resort that remains open is in Aspen, Colorado, where there have been several recent presumptive positive tests in the county. The Aspen Ski Company said the cases were all tied to a visiting group from Australia and promised to be diligent to protect visitors and employees.

Vail’s resorts include include Vail, Keystone and Breckenridge in Colorado; Park City Mountain Resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Stowe Mountain in Vermont; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

Alterra’s include Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley, Mammoth and Big Bear Mountain in California; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Stratton and Sugarbush in Vermont; and Deer Valley and Solitude in Utah.

Vail Resort CEO Rob Katz apologized in a news release for the short notice and especially to guests already at the resorts or planning to come this week. He acknowledged it may seem confusing considering earlier announcements.

“This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities,” Katz said. “It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open.”

Advertisement

Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory also apologized but called it a decision in the best interest of the guests.

Both companies promised to work with skiers who had tickets or plans to come.

They followed closures announced earlier by a trio of smaller resorts: Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, Jay Peak Resort in Vermont and Shanty Creek Resort in Michigan. Taos will close for the season starting March 22, while Jay Peak and Shanty are closing for the season starting this weekend.

The other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Nearly every resort is promising extra cleanings of public spaces, more hand sanitizer stations and vowing to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A few resorts, including

Still, some ski resorts and ski town tourist officials are touting the popular winter activity as a relatively safe option for diversion as concerts, sporting events and museums close.

“Skiers are pretty well covered from head-to-toe and being outdoors, the contamination factor is minimized,” said Tom Watkinson, the director of communications for Visit Telluride.

Snowbird resort in Utah said it will close its aerial tram but stay open. It explained in an online post that skiing is “beneficial for the soul to live and enjoy the adventure lifestyle—and this is particularly the case in times like this, when anxiety and stress are high.”

Avid back-country skier Michele Dauber strongly believes that resorts should be shut down to contain the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

“This is why Disneyland closed. This is why cruises don’t make sense. A ski resort is just a cruise ship in the snow,” said Dauber, who has a house in the Bear Valley area in California and is a professor at Stanford University. “People are just constantly wiping their noses and they’re wearing gloves so hand sanitizer isn’t the issue.”

Steve Clawson, a 57-year-old controller for the Denver Public Schools, went skiing for about six hours at Vail on Saturday. His plan was to head over to Breckenridge on Sunday. But as he made his way to the parking lot, his wife called and informed him of the news from Vail Resorts.

He was bummed his ski plans got dashed, but he understood.

“We all need to do what we need to do to help prevent the spread,” said Clawson, who canceled an upcoming trip to Las Vegas because of concerns over the virus. “Everybody is taking a hit. Vail needs to take a hit, too, and I guess I need to take the hit of not being able to ski. I’m OK with that.”

He added: “We have to look out for our medical professionals. If we’re not stopping the spread, our hospitals are going to be inundated.”

A bartender in the Utah ski town of Park City tested positive for coronavirus, Utah state health officials said Saturday. A county health official said he would not recommend shutting down the nearby resorts, but cautioned against traveling to the area. One of Colorado’s first cases was a man in his 30s visiting Colorado on a ski vacation.

The coronavirus, deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority recover.

Jackson Hole in Wyoming closed its aerial tram and limited the number of people in gondolas. Powder Mountain in Utah ceased snowcat skiing because of tight quarters inside the vehicles.

Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort near Lake Placid in New York has closed its gondola and is limiting how many people are on lifts. The resort is also allowing only half the amount of people normally allowed at indoor facilities.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard organization said Thursday all upcoming competitions in the United States had been canceled.

Resorts social media accounts were a mix of news about measures being taken to address the coronavirus and happy pictures and videos of skiers carving through fresh snow.

Powder Mountain in Utah posted a picture of a small group of skiers in lift line surrounded by pristine snow-capped trees and mountains around him with the caption: “Good morning and happy Saturday from Powder Mountain! Get outside and take advantage of the remaining winter days.”

___

Graham reported from Denver.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

TOPICS: Local Skiing Health Coronavirus Vermont

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The logo of Emirates Airline sits on the tail fin of a Boeing Co. 777-300 aircraft, parked near an Airbus SE A380-800 aircraft with a Rolls Royce Holdings Plc engine, on the first day of the 16th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Dubai Air Show is the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and runs Nov. 17 - 21. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
Local
Worcester man dies aboard flight from Dubai to Boston March 14, 2020 | 8:15 PM
Politics
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus March 14, 2020 | 7:35 PM
President Trump hosting President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, last Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Three of Bolsonaro’s aides who accompanied him to that dinner later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mar-a-Lago
On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone March 14, 2020 | 6:40 PM
An Amazon merchant, Matt Colvin, with an overflow stock of cleaning and sanitizing supplies in his garage in Hixson, Tennessee.
National
He has 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and nowhere to sell them March 14, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of the Northwell Health Laboratories, demonstrates a coronavirus test processing procedure in Lake Success, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Read: Dozens of doctors sign open letter calling for more urgent action on COVID-19 in Mass. March 14, 2020 | 3:18 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters alongside Vice President Mike Pence and the coronavirus task force in the briefing room in the White House in Washington March 14.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Trump says he’s been tested, extends travel ban to Britain and Ireland March 14, 2020 | 2:19 PM
A view of the empty square facing the Trevi fountain in Rome Saturday.
GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Italy reports jump in COVID-19 cases to more than 21,000 March 14, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Chelsea, MA 2-13-20 - Empty shelves and a line of shoppers waiting to check-out stretching to the back of the store at Market Basket in Chelsea. Bill Greene/Globe Staff
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Charlie Baker urges grocery shoppers against hoarding food March 14, 2020 | 1:43 PM
North Station, usually one of the city's busiest spots, was empty in the middle of the day Thursday.
PHOTOS
Empty Boston: Scenes from a deserted city March 14, 2020 | 12:43 PM
White House
White House now conducting temperature checks among those who come in contact with Trump, Pence March 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
In this March 11, 2020, photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions. (
Working from home
U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge March 14, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Hand sanitizer is sold out at a grocery store Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, state Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced in a Thursday morning news conference. The announcement came two days after deadly tornadoes went through the area, increasing the demand for sanitation supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mental Health
OCD and anxiety disorder treatment can be complicated by pandemic fears March 14, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Gov. Charlie Baker, along with other city and state health officials, holds a press conference to provide an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning.
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
WATCH: Gov. Baker updates the commonwealth on coronavirus response, Saturday, March 14 March 14, 2020 | 11:10 AM
In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, a lobster is seen at a packing facility in Kennebunkport, Maine. The worldwide markets for live lobsters have been disrupted by the coronavirus, and members of the industry are concerned it could worsen if the outbreak lingers into the summer. China is one of the biggest importers of lobster in the world, and it isn't taking any of the shellfish right now as it seems to control the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Fishing
Lobster prices tumble; future is cloudy as exports shut down March 14, 2020 | 9:51 AM
A lone pedestrian comes down the steps by Boston City Hall Thursday as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19.
COVID-19 IN BOSTON
Boston officials reviewing city's coronavirus response March 14, 2020 | 9:42 AM
10/08/2013 READVILLE, MA Buses sat unused as school bus drivers refused to work and stood outside the Readville bus yard in protest. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Read: Mass. Teachers Association demands closure of all schools over COVID-19 March 14, 2020 | 9:10 AM
Tech
Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide March 14, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Firefighters battle a fire at vacant multi-story mill buildings in Pawtucket, R.I. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said that four buildings caught fire but that no injuries were reported. The buildings that caught fire sit at the border of Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Fire
Photos: Blazing fire consumes vacant Rhode Island mills overnight March 14, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Parents are scrambling to find childcare or figuring out how to be productive at home with kids around during school closures resulting from COVID-19.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
School, office closures are logistical nightmare for working parents March 14, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Lowell, MA - 8/25/17 - in downtown Lowell on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe) Reporter: Catie Edmondson Topic: 24lowellfuture(2)
Local
Massachusetts EMS to cancel $1.6 million in ambulance debts in Lowell March 14, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Politics
Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst March 14, 2020 | 1:44 AM
Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask in Herald Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days, but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Health
How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone March 14, 2020 | 12:20 AM
Lori Spencer visits her mother, Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., on March 11.
National
Relatives watch with 'a very helpless feeling' as coronavirus tears through Seattle-area senior homes March 14, 2020 | 12:12 AM
This photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a medical staff member cleaning the floor after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. - China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases on March 11, fuelling concerns that infections from overseas could undermine progress in halting the spread of the virus. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus math
This is the coronavirus math that has experts so worried March 14, 2020 | 12:00 AM
A researcher at Protein Sciences moves a vial in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Coronavirus
Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces March 13, 2020 | 11:45 PM
DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: Healthcare workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment check in with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Health
Your nose itches. You wonder: Is it the coronavirus? March 13, 2020 | 11:30 PM
A makeshift emergency unit at the Brescia hospital, in northern Italy, on Thursday.
Italy
Italy’s health care system groans under coronavirus — a warning to the world March 13, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Jared Kushner in recent days has assumed large portions of the portfolio managing the coronavirus crisis.Credit...Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times
Jared Kushner
Seeking advice on the coronavirus, Jared Kushner enlists a doctor in the family March 13, 2020 | 11:00 PM
A pedestrian wearing a face mask stops in Times Square on Thursday.
Coronavirus
NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend March 13, 2020 | 9:17 PM
Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins
Coronavirus
Delays, continuances, and cancellations: Here's how COVID-19 is affecting local courts March 13, 2020 | 8:06 PM