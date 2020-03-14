Worcester man dies aboard flight from Dubai to Boston

A 59-year-old Worcester man died Friday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man, who had been in India prior to a layover in Dubai, reportedly went into cardiac arrest on the flight and was determined to be deceased after the plane landed in Boston on Friday afternoon.

He “had been sick with gastrointestinal problems for several days prior to and including the day of his death,” according to police.

“In light of the man’s international travel, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in an abundance of caution will test for COVID-19 as part of its post-mortem examination,” police said. “The State Police investigation remains open while we await those autopsy results.”

Read state police’s full release below: