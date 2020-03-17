What you need to know about changes to unemployment claims during the pandemic in Mass.

After the Baker administration filed emergency legislation on Sunday, employees whose workplaces have shut down will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. –Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2020 | 12:12 PM

On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a slew of emergency actions his administration will be taking to counter COVID-19, including steps to assist workers and employers.

Now, the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) will pay unemployment benefits to workers ordered to quarantine themselves or leave work because of risk, exposure, or infection.

People will also be paid if leaving work to care for a family member. 

While employees are still asked to work when able, they will not need to provide any medical documentation for their leave.

Current unemployment claims have also been altered. 

All requirements to attend seminars at the MassHire career centers have been suspended, deadlines missed during the pandemic will be excused under the DUA’s good cause provision, and all appeal hearings will be held over the phone. 

Advertisement

Baker’s administration also filed emergency legislation that waives the week-long waiting period for unemployment benefits, allowing new claims to be quickly paid.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development is filing emergency regulations, too, allowing those impacted by the coronavirus to collect unemployment if their workplace is shut down but expects to reopen within four weeks. 

To be eligible for unemployment, workers need to keep in touch with their employer during the shutdown, and be available for any work their employer has that they are able to do.

Employers impacted by COVID-19 are able to request a 60-day grace period before filing quarterly reports and paying contributions.

If an employer extends the period of their covered shutdown, employees will remain eligible for their unemployment benefits. 

“Our administration is taking these rapid steps to protect the health and safety of our residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Baker said on Sunday. “With the steps we are taking today, we can ensure residents can still access key state services while taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

For more information, visit the Department of Unemployment Assistance website.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Advertisement




 

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Coronavirus Gov. Charlie Baker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tricia Coutu, a nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida, removes protective equipment after seeing a patient who is in isolation, March 10, 2020. As the coronavirus expands around the country, doctors and nurses working in emergency rooms are suddenly wary of everyone walking in the door with a cough, forced to make quick, harrowing decisions to help save not only their patients’ lives, but their own. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)
National News
Doctors fear bringing coronavirus home: ‘I am sort of a pariah in my family’ March 17, 2020 | 11:00 AM
President Donald Trump at a Monday news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus
White House takes new line after dire report on death toll March 17, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Swings sits empty on a playground outside Achievement First charter school Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Providence, R.I. The public charter school, like a nearby Catholic school, closed after a teacher who attended the same Italy trip awaited test results for the new coronavirus. But at Achievement First, the two days off were treated like snow days. There were no special assignments, and no expectation that kids keep up their schoolwork. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Coronavirus timeline?
How long will social distancing for coronavirus have to last? March 17, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Fox News
On Fox News, suddenly a very different tune about the coronavirus March 17, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Italy
In an Italian city, obituaries fill the newspaper, but survivors mourn alone March 17, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Items from a Covid-19 test kit are displayed at the Core Lab in Northwell Health's Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success, New York.
BATTLING COVID-19
'If we have 3,500 confirmed cases in the U.S., you might be looking at 35,000 in reality' March 17, 2020 | 9:41 AM
Politics
Ohio postpones Democratic primary, Florida workers a no-show March 17, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Politics
Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states March 16, 2020 | 10:04 PM
In this March 8, 2012, file photo, shoppers arrive at the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine.
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean is temporarily closing all U.S. retail locations March 16, 2020 | 9:57 PM
A man walks on the dock at Brown's Boat Yard, Monday, March 16, 2020, on North Haven, Maine. The North Haven Select Board voted to ban visitors and seasonal residents immediately to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the island in Penobscot Bay.
North Haven
Maine island: Stay away until virus threat abates March 16, 2020 | 9:00 PM
BROOKLINE, MA - 8/22/2019: Some 2,500 daily customers at the state's busiest cannabis store at New England Treatment Access in Brookline that was once a bank. People wait in line for hours every day, in all kinds of weather, to enter Brookline's pot shop, New England Treatment Access. It's possibly the country's busiest cannabis store, as the state's slow marijuana licensing has allowed the shop to remain since it opened in March as the closest pot store to Boston and the only one easily accessible by the T. You may try to beat the line by ordering on the web, but the pick-up line can still stretch to nearly an hour on some days. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 23brooklinepot
Coronavirus
Busiest marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts halts recreational sales March 16, 2020 | 6:40 PM
A cable car operator looks out toward the Golden Gate Bridge while standing at the near-empty Hyde Street turnaround Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.
Coronavirus
San Francisco Bay Area counties issue shelter-in-place order March 16, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Physician assistant Paige Lehrer takes samples for flu and streptococcal infections testing from a patient as cars line up for drive-through coronavirus testing at Neighborhood Medical Center on Belt Line Road, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Dallas.
Coronavirus
How to tell the difference between coronavirus, seasonal allergy symptoms March 16, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Hundreds gathered earlier this month for a vigil to honor the memory of Claire Zisserson, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver who worked for Hi-Way Safety Systems of Rockland.
Gregory Goodsell
Man accused in fatal Pembroke crash now faces murder charge March 16, 2020 | 5:40 PM
A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past a nearly empty restaurant near Grand Central Terminal, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus
From flattening the curve to social distancing: A coronavirus glossary March 16, 2020 | 5:21 PM
President Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Coronavirus
Trump releases national guidelines to control the coronavirus March 16, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Politics
Government issues historic restrictions amid virus outbreak March 16, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Cambridge, MA - 3/15/20 - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Baker urged residents to stay home and limited social gatherings to 25 people, down from 250. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Packages move along a conveyor at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Seattle-based Amazon hasn't yet announced the exact date for this year's Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giants big July sales promotion. Photographer: Bess Adler/Bloomberg
Hiring
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders March 16, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Politics
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds March 16, 2020 | 3:59 PM
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey.
BATTLING COVID-19
Ed Markey, MGH President Peter Slavin say coronavirus requires wartime-like response March 16, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Local
Mass. Housing Court has halted 'non-emergency' proceedings due to coronavirus March 16, 2020 | 3:55 PM
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Bill O'Leary/Pool Photo via AP)
CONNECTICUT
Conn. man charged with threatening to kill Schiff said he had right to defend 'his president,' prosecutors say March 16, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The CDC.’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.
BATTLING COVID-19
‘We need to try and slow the pace of the spread’ March 16, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Coronavirus
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 16, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted March 16, 2020 | 2:06 PM
MBTA steps up cleaning to defend against coronavirus.
MBTA
The MBTA has announced reduced schedules. Here's what to know. March 16, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to media as he arrives for a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March, 12, 2020, on the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
$1,000
Mitt Romney proposes sending everyone a $1,000 check as part of coronavirus response March 16, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Dr. Lisa Jackson, a senior investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, works in her office with an image of COVID-19 taped to her door.
VACCINE SEARCH
Coronavirus vaccine test opens in U.S. with 1st doses March 16, 2020 | 1:12 PM
People wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, March 15.
GUN HOARDING
For some buyers with virus fears, the priority isn’t toilet paper. It’s guns. March 16, 2020 | 12:36 PM