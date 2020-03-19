A Bruins fan wandered into Marty Walsh’s press conference — and Twitter loved it

"So Boston."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, city councilors Kenzie Bok and Julia Mejia, and two other guys.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, city councilors Kenzie Bok and Julia Mejia, and two other guys. –Screenshot
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 19, 2020 | 12:26 PM

The coronavirus outbreak may be able to bring public life to a standstill. But it can’t stop Boston from being Boston.

Midway through a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the city’s response to the pandemic, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was joined outside City Hall by several city councilors and staffers — and, for a fleeting few moments, a Bostonian who lit up social media.

“Iconic,” Medford City Councilor Zac Bears wrote, posting a clip of the Boston Bruins sweatshirt-wearing man who bemusedly wandered with a friend into the backdrop of Walsh’s live shot.

More gleeful reactions on Twitter followed suit.

Advertisement

“So Boston,” proclaimed Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman, echoing the sentiment of many, many others on social media.

“The true Mayor of Boston and also some guy named Marty Walsh,” wrote another.

Some invoked Casey Affleck’s famous “Saturday Night Live” parody of a Dunkin’ customer, while others channeled the unexpected guest’s inner thoughts.

“Ah, it’s just the mayah,” said one tweet. “Wheyah do we pay the pahking ticket?”

Others simply celebrated the brief distraction from the serious coronavirus crisis.

“The guy in the Bruins sweatshirt is the hero we all needed during these hard times,” wrote one Twitter user.

Drone footage captures the nearly bare streets of Boston

TOPICS: Local Mayor Marty Walsh Coronavirus Boston Bruins Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rockport train station
Commuter Rail
Man, 24, fatally struck by commuter rail train in Rockport Wednesday night March 19, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, even as authorities were asking people to follow social distancing rules.
NEW NORMAL
'Quarantine shaming': U.S. navigates radical new social norms March 19, 2020 | 10:12 AM
NATIONAL
1 family. 7 coronavirus cases. 3 deaths. March 19, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Judy Dolan
SURVIVAL STORY
'There’s nothing that can explain me being alive' March 19, 2020 | 8:23 AM
BOSTON, MA - 3/17/2020: A woman enjoys a brisk outdoor run along the coast at South Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone photo
BATTLING COVID-19
These steps will help you reduce stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 outbreak March 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Crews erect tents to serve homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis behind a Southhampton Street shelter. The heated tents will have bathrooms and showers, and space for 40 beds so infected homeless people can be separated from the shelter community and get the care they need.
Coronavirus
Tents set up to quarantine, test Boston's homeless population for COVID-19 March 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan March 19, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Heidi Klum with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Ms Klum was recently tested for the virus.
Coronavirus tests
Need a coronavirus test? Being rich and famous may help. March 18, 2020 | 11:18 PM
Selfies outside Columbia University’s library on Wednesday. New C.D.C. numbers indicate that young adults are not immune from infection.Credit...Juan Arredondo for The New York Times
Coronavirus
Younger adults comprise a big portion of the coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S. March 18, 2020 | 11:00 PM
LOCAL
Meals on Wheels offering grab-and-go sites, stepping up to feed seniors amid virus outbreak March 18, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Cleaners wear protective gear while cleaning the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus
New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its trading floor March 18, 2020 | 9:35 PM
President Donald Trump during a press briefing on the U.S. response to the outbreak of COVID-19, at the White House on March 18, 2020.
Coronavirus
Trump defends calling the coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ March 18, 2020 | 9:30 PM
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart
Coronavirus
Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus March 18, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Signs hang in the ticket window of a movie theater notifying customers that it is closed, Monday, March 16, 2020 in New York.
Coronavirus
Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to coronavirus March 18, 2020 | 8:47 PM
A handmade sign sits against the entry at Life Care Center Monday, March 16, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The facility has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Coronavirus
Sick staff fueled outbreak in Seattle-area care centers March 18, 2020 | 8:38 PM
trump
Coronavirus
Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds March 18, 2020 | 8:35 PM
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 11: Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld speaks with media at the Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Politics
Bill Weld ends his primary challenge against Donald Trump March 18, 2020 | 6:28 PM
NEWTON - 2/24/2020: Congressman Joe Kennedy checks in to vote one week early in his hometown of Newton. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
Policy
Joe Kennedy wants to send at least $4,000 in coronavirus relief to most adults March 18, 2020 | 5:47 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington.
Politics
Trump taps powers to boost virus response; Senate approves bill March 18, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on, during a visit to Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Local
Connecticut governor announces state's 1st coronavirus death March 18, 2020 | 4:30 PM
.
LOCAL
Kingston servers get $1,000 tip, reminded of generosity amid coronavirus closures March 18, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Chelsea, MA 2-13-20 - Empty shelves and a line of shoppers waiting to check-out stretching to the back of the store at Market Basket in Chelsea. Bill Greene/Globe Staff
Health
Grocery stores are implementing 'senior-only' hours. Are they safer? March 18, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Cambridge, MA - 3/15/20 - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Baker urged residents to stay home and limited social gatherings to 25 people, down from 250. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 18, 2020 | 3:01 PM
A Route 111 bus unloading passengers at Haymarket Wednesday morning.
MBTA
T adjusts reduced schedule to alleviate overcrowding. Some trains and buses were still reportedly crowded. March 18, 2020 | 2:32 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 13: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a press conference announcing the postponement of the Boston Marathon to September 15th on March 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The cancellation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 18, 2020 | 1:53 PM
3/15/20 - Empty desks line the Boston Public Library's Reading Room on March 15, 2020. The library remains open, however all activities and room rentals have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
LIBRARY ACCESS
What you need to know about Boston Public Library’s virtual library cards while you're stuck inside March 18, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Local
A Boston hospital is creating the nation's first dedicated COVID-19 treatment center March 18, 2020 | 12:24 PM
BU students wait for an Uber to take them, and their belongings, to a storage unit. In the wake of the spreading coronavirus, universities have begun to close and send students packing from the dorms.
COLLEGE CLOSURES
BU latest to close dorms to students, says the college will give refunds March 18, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Crime
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to killing boyfriend March 18, 2020 | 10:56 AM
To help conserve its supply of respirators, Massachusetts General Hospital moved its stock into a separate, closed supply room.
BATTLING COVID-19
Number of suspected coronavirus cases surge in Greater Boston hospitals March 18, 2020 | 10:28 AM