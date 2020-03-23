Read: Mass. health officials provide more info on 4 new COVID-19 deaths

The state reported four more deaths from the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total to nine.

Boston MA 3/16/20 18baker Dr. Monica Bharel Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Gov Charlie Baker during a press conference on the states efforts in dealing with the coronavirus at the State House. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff) topic: reporter
Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Gov. Charlie Baker at a recent press conference. –Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, News Editor
March 23, 2020 | 4:50 PM

The following is a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

BOSTON (March 23, 2020) – Two females, both in their 70s and from Essex and Worcester counties, and two men – one in his 60s from Suffolk County and the other in his 80s from Norfolk County – have died from COVID-19-related illness, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts to nine. All four were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

As of 4 p.m. today, 8,922 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial and clinical labs, up from 6,004 residents on Sunday. Of those 8,922 people, 777 have tested positive. For the first time, testing results for all of the clinical and commercial labs performing testing in Massachusetts is posted, in addition to results from the State Public Health Laboratory, on its COVID-19 online dashboard.

Today’s case numbers reflect additional testing being performed in Massachusetts by several additional labs. In addition to the State Public Health Laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, and LabCorp, the online dashboard includes 10 more labs and their testing data. Expanded testing capacity in Massachusetts continues to be a focus of the work of the COVID-19 Response Command Center, and the effort to increase testing capacity across the state will continue.

The nine people who died ranged in age from 50s to 90s. Three of the six men were from Suffolk County, the other three from Norfolk, Hampden, and Berkshire counties. The three women were from Worcester, Essex, and Middlesex counties.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 33,400 cases of COVID-19 and more than 400 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19. For general questions, call 2-1-1.

TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
BATTLING COVID-19
Some estimates predict Mass. hospitals could be overrun by April 16. Can Baker's new order forestall that outcome? March 23, 2020 | 4:28 PM
People walk along a path near a statue of George Washington, behind, in Boston Public Garden, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday, March 17, 2020 he's not planning to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state but continues to urge people limit their interactions with others to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
What you can and can't do under the new social distancing rules in Massachusetts March 23, 2020 | 3:07 PM
'What the World Needs Now is Love'
Watch: 'What the World Needs Now is Love' performed virtually by over 70 musicians March 23, 2020 | 2:45 PM
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
BATTLING COVID-19
Massachusetts has ‘millions’ of masks on order to fight coronavirus March 23, 2020 | 2:25 PM
Boston, MA - 3/15/20 - Mayor Marty Walsh gives a press conference in front of City Hall covering the actions the city is taking against COVID-19. Walsh touched on a number of issues including school lunch distribution and restaurants and bars operating at 50 percent capacity. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 23, 2020 | 1:46 PM
The new coronavirus is one-thousandth the width of an eyelash in size and, like other viruses, is so molecularly simple that scientists barely consider it a living organism.
Science
The coronavirus isn't alive. That's why it's so hard to kill. March 23, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic for president, speaks at a news conference in Wilmington, Del., on March 12. Biden, confronting questions over his lack of visibility during a crisis that has upended the presidential primary, pressed President Donald Trump on Monday to step up his response to the coronavirus.
ELECTION 2020
Biden, struggling for visibility during crisis, faults Trump’s response to virus March 23, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in lower Manhattan on Monday morning, March 23, 2020. To address the imminent influx of patients infected with coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday morning that he would issue an emergency order requiring hospitals to increase capacity by at least 50 percent. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
Here's what we know about warmer weather and the coronavirus March 23, 2020 | 1:20 PM
A vintage coal-fired steam engine pushes a passenger car up the Cog Railway at Mount Washington in New Hampshire. An injured hiker was rescued on Sunday with the help of the Cog Railway.
MOUNTAIN RESCUE
Hiker falls 200 feet during Mount Washington descent, is rescued by Cog Railway train March 23, 2020 | 1:17 PM
.
WHAT NOT TO FLUSH
Wipes snarling the pipes: A reminder of what not to flush as we tackle COVID-19 March 23, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, gets a kiss from husband John Bessler, upon arriving at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, last month. Sen. Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband is hospitalized with coronavirus March 23, 2020 | 12:29 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/12/2020:VIRUS WARNINGS... The morning mid week commute during rush hours had light traffic heading into Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone photo
Local
Here's what businesses can stay open under Charlie Baker's order March 23, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Cambridge, MA - 3/15/20 - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Baker urged residents to stay home and limited social gatherings to 25 people, down from 250. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
COVID-19 CLOSURES
Read: Here’s the emergency order requiring the closure of nonessential businesses in Mass. March 23, 2020 | 11:41 AM
A masked woman walks a street in the Chinatown district of San Francisco.
LIFE DURING COVID-19
Spit on, yelled at, attacked: Chinese Americans fear for their safety March 23, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Politics
Feds: Virus frauds spread, preying on Medicare recipients March 23, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Politics
Fed makes strongest bid yet to protect firms and governments March 23, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, and President Donald Trump listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House Saturday.
POLITICS & COVID-19
'I know, but what do you want me to do?': Fauci's strikingly honest review of Trump's coronavirus response March 23, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Boston, MA: 03-21-2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during coronavirus media briefing at the Statehouse. Covid-19 Pool photo: /Sam Doran, State House News Service
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker orders all nonessential businesses to close, effective noon Tuesday March 23, 2020 | 9:54 AM
coronavirus
Live updates
Mass. officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths, now 9 total; 131 new cases, now 777 total March 23, 2020 | 9:32 AM
A drive-through coronavirus testing site at a ProHealth urgent care center in Jericho, N.Y., on Wednesday, May 18, 2020. Even if they shouldn’t, people may think twice about seeking testing or treatment for the coronavirus if they are worried about getting large medical bills, even when they have health insurance. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
Harsh steps are needed to stop the coronavirus, experts say March 23, 2020 | 9:20 AM
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys a bunch of flowers from a stall in Columbia Road flower market in east London on Mother's Day, March 22, 2020. - Up to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Britain, identified as being most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic, should stay at home for at least 12 weeks, the government said Sunday. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
Lost sense of smell may be peculiar clue to coronavirus infection March 23, 2020 | 9:10 AM
Politics
Another attempt to move ahead on virus aid package snags March 23, 2020 | 8:44 AM
.
Health
Some dentists are still performing elective work, hygienists say; dental associations advise against it March 22, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Politics
The Latest: South Korea raises testing of European arrivals March 22, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about the coronavirus March 12 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Politics
Sanders supporters are asking: Where is Joe? March 22, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Coronavirus
Read: Mass. health officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing state total to 5 March 22, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Photo of socially distanced playdate in Arlington MA on Saturday March 21st.
Local
How New Englanders are getting creative to remain connected while practicing social distancing March 22, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Sen. Rand Paul
Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus March 22, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Hundreds wait in line to get food and other goods from the Grace Food Pantry during the Covid-19 crisis in Everett, Massachusetts on March 20, 2020.
Local
Food pantries are seeing a jump in clients amid COVID-19 crisis March 22, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Politics
Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands March 22, 2020 | 2:35 PM