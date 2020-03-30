11 residents dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke; at least 5 had coronavirus

"The loss of these residents to COVID-19 is a shuddering loss for us all."

By
The Boston Globe
updated on March 30, 2020

The superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke was removed from his duties Monday after the recent deaths of 11 veterans at the home — including five who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and another five whose test results are forthcoming, according to state officials.

In addition to the 11 recent deaths, another 11 surviving residents of the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, as have five staff members, according to the state Department of Veterans Services. Another 25 veterans living at the home are awaiting results.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, as Val Liptak, a nurse and chief executive of Western Massachusetts Hospital, took over, according to a statement from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Massachusetts

