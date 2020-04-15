Charlie Baker’s old think tank takes issue with state’s standards for rationing coronavirus care

"What I see is not equitable."

BOSTON - 4/15/2020: ICU Nurse Manager Avital Rech places plastic over an unused ventilator while working on the MICU floor at Boston Medical Center. BMC has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting cases at the highest rate so far among major hospitals in the area, according to data tracked by the Globe. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
A nurse places plastic over an unused ventilator while working at Boston Medical Center. –Erin Clark / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM

The free market-minded Pioneer Institute and the increasingly liberal Boston City Council don’t always find themselves on the same side.

However, the two groups were in unison Wednesday calling on Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to overhaul its guidelines for how hospitals should ration care if the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms the system, albeit from slightly different perspectives.

“The guidelines need re-thinking and a thorough vetting with the citizens of Massachusetts,” Barbara Anthony, a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, which was directed by Baker in the 1980s, wrote in a report released Wednesday.

“There are too many variables involved to accurately forecast a person’s lifespan—or the value of that life,” Jim Stergios, the think tank’s current executive director, added in a statement.

Advertisement

The standards released last week advise hospitals, if at capacity, to allocate supplies like ventilators using a point system that generally prioritizes healthier, younger patients, based on the goal of “saving the most lives” and “saving the most life-years.” Officials say they hope those “tragically difficult” decisions never have to be made, and Baker told reporters Wednesday that Massachusetts is “pretty well positioned” to deal with the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Still, the point system, which down-ranks patients with preexisting conditions, has stirred concerns that the standards would “exacerbate existing health disparities and disproportionately impact communities of color and individuals with disabilities,” as Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote in a letter to Baker this week. Even though the standards explicitly say that race and disability — among other social factors — should not be considered, a growing chorus of critics note that people of color are more likely to have preexisting conditions due to decades of systemic racism and unequal access to health care and housing. Pressley also said she’d heard concerns from the disabled community that the standards would de-prioritize them by nature of their disabilities.

The groundswell comes amid evidence that the COVID-19 outbreak has disproportionately affected communities of color.

Advertisement

“I think one of the things we’re hearing with respect to these guidelines is that, ‘We’re not taking race into consideration,’” Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell said during a teleconference hearing Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe. “That’s a total mistake.”

In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Anthony told Boston.com that the standards appear to largely draw from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in 2011, a time when social determinants of health were “not as strongly recognized.”

“What I see is not equitable, and the thinking in it needs to be brought up to what we understand about the social determinants of health,” she said.

In her report, Anthony suggested the standards should have included more input from the “vulnerable populations most likely affected.”

However, she said there’s “no easy answer” to the question of how to ensure that people of color wouldn’t be systemically de-prioritized due to the history of racial inequality; Campbell suggested that officials use “a racial equity and resiliency lens,” according to the Globe.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who is leading the state’s coronavirus response, urged hospitals to use the guidelines as “as a framework, and adapt them in accordance with their own standards of care, and in a manner that limits any inequitable impact on individuals and communities of color, immigrants, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable and historically marginalized communities.”

Anthony’s report also raised broader issues with the state’s crisis standards of care. While she applauded the Baker administration for a good job overall responding to the pandemic, she questioned whether it was the government’s role to release such “unsettling” guidelines, especially given the Boston area’s “world class” health care institutions.

Advertisement

“These guidelines place the state in the godlike position of setting forth mechanisms for making life or death decisions about its citizens,” Anthony wrote.

Massachusetts officials say the standards  — which are strictly voluntary —  were requested by locals health leaders since some hospitals did not have any in place. The guidelines were developed by a committee of medical and ethical experts from local hospitals and universities. In Italy, which unfortunately did have to ration COVID-19 care, similar guidelines were published by the country’s Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care.

Whatever their view of the standards, there’s a consensus that the state must do everything it can to make sure they won’t have to be invoked — hence the efforts to obtain more ventilators and urge residents to stay at home.

“We’ve been planning, and continue to plan, for the worst scenario, with the fervent hope that these guidelines are never used,” Sudders said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Politics Gov. Charlie Baker Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local
A map created by Harvard grad students records racist incidents against Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic April 15, 2020 | 6:16 PM
This April 8, 2020, file photo shows a patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif.
Nursing homes
Feds under pressure to publicly track nursing home outbreaks April 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Roy Halladay.
Fatal plane crash
Report: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed April 15, 2020 | 5:53 PM
People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. at the State Capitol.
Michigan
Hundreds protest Michigan governor's social distancing order April 15, 2020 | 5:38 PM
A polar bear climbs out of its den in the Moscow zoo on February 27, 2020. - International Polar Bear Day is an annual global event celebrated on February 27 that draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
World
Zoo in Germany may feed animals to animals as funds dry up in pandemic April 15, 2020 | 5:36 PM
ECONOMY & COVID-19
'Unprecedented' upheaval leaves hazy picture of state's post-coronavirus recovery, experts say April 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
BOSTON MA. APRIL 13: Gov Charlie Baker listens as Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders speaks during a media availability at the State House to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on April 13, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Local
For the first time, Mass. officials release town-by-town coronavirus numbers April 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM
A woman disembarks a Green Line train at the MBTA Hynes Convention Center Station in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020.
#SoundTheHorn
Here's why all the train and bus horns will sound at the same time Thursday April 15, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Local
Mass. General doctor pens moving essay on the sense of duty felt by health care workers April 15, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, 8.
One Boston Day
Martin Richard Foundation donates 350 meals to health care workers at North Shore Medical Center April 15, 2020 | 2:25 PM
Local
Explosion rocks paper mill in Maine; no injuries reported April 15, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito speak during a daily press conference on the state's coronavirus response on April 15, 2020 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
An emotional Charlie Baker says not to leave anything ‘unsaid’ with loved ones during pandemic April 15, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 11: Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld waves to voters at the Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
MARIJUANA
'Only Massachusetts has imposed this economic death sentence' April 15, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar homes, has purchased thousands of COVID-19 test kits for all of its residents and workers.
National News
Everyone wants an antibody test. Everyone on this private island can get one. April 15, 2020 | 12:44 PM
The rainbow flag flies over Boston during the Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony at City Hall on May 31, 2019.
QUEER LIFE DURING COVID-19
'Dysphoria can get worse when you’re not able to live in your truth' April 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Linda Onorato final phone call with her mother
FAREWELL
Natick woman has emotional final phone call with mother sick from coronavirus in viral TikTok April 15, 2020 | 11:46 AM
The Richard family
Local
‘You are once again choosing a selfless sacrifice to help people in need’ April 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bourne 04/14/2020- Governor Charlie Baker speaks after he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined the Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary Keefe(left) as they toured a field medical station in a gymnasium at Joint Base Cape Cod. The facility will handle certain cornavrius. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 15, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Jack Allard
Jack Allard
Former Bates College lacrosse player, 25, remains in medically induced coma fighting COVID-19 April 15, 2020 | 10:38 AM
JetBlue
Politics
Treasury and airlines agree on terms of industry bailout April 15, 2020 | 10:36 AM
According to a study, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates could afford to purchase every single-family home and condo in Boston.
POLITICS & COVID-19
Bill Gates: WHO funding cut during coronavirus pandemic 'as dangerous as it sounds' April 15, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Green Street and Sidney Place, Cambridge
Crime
Man in his 30s fatally stabbed in Cambridge's Central Square, found by jogger April 15, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Politics
Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in US April 15, 2020 | 10:11 AM
David and Muriel Cohen
LOVE STORY
'Their love story began in the summer of 1942 and continued until last Friday' April 15, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Healthcare And Medicine. Doctor using a digital tablet
Coronavirus
CDC says more than 9,000 health care workers have contracted coronavirus April 15, 2020 | 9:59 AM
ONE BOSTON DAY
Post-coronavirus PTSD? Lessons from a Boston Marathon bombing survivor April 15, 2020 | 9:52 AM
WESTWOOD - 4/4/2020: People line up exactly 6-feet-apart in front of a Westwood Wegmans store on Saturday afternoon. With the coronavirus expected to peak in mid-April, grocery stores have cracked down on social distancing guidelines throughout the Boston area. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
Health
Stay 6 feet apart, we’re told. But how far can air carry the coronavirus? April 15, 2020 | 9:36 AM
.
LOCAL
Watch: South End water main break floods streets, submerges cars April 15, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Ambulances line up at the Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 2. Madhvi Aya had worked in Woodhull’s emergency room.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
The heartbreaking last texts of a hospital worker on the COVID-19 front lines April 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., shake hands on stage Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren cites Joe Biden’s post-Boston Marathon bombing speech in endorsement April 15, 2020 | 9:10 AM