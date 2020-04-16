Lawmakers call on Charlie Baker to require grocery stores to offer curbside pickup — and payment

The group says curbside payment would help "all households," but especially food stamp recipients.

Shoppers in line at Wegman's
Shoppers stand in line for an hour to get into Wegman’s in Medford. –Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 16, 2020

Related Links

Gov. Charlie Baker has issued several orders imposing new rules on groceries stores in Massachusetts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, dozens of lawmakers are asking for a new one: Curbside pickup.

In a letter emailed to Baker on Thursday, six state senators and 36 state representatives urged Baker to issue an order requiring grocery stores that offer online ordering and delivery to allow customers to pickup and pay for food outside the store.

“We believe customer preordering (online, fax, or phone) with curbside payment and pickup ought to be offered and encouraged,” said the letter, which was written by state Reps. Jay Livingstone and Mindy Domb, two Democrats from Boston and Amherst, respectively.

Advertisement

The request — which was first reported Thursday by the State House News Service — comes after Baker ordered supermarkets to limit the number of people inside their store to 40 percent occupancy to address crowding concerns (many stores had already self-imposed lower limits). The lawmakers said that requiring grocers to offer curbside pickup would further the goal to “protect the public health of grocery store workers and customers.”

Livingstone also noted that the EBT cards used by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients can only be swiped in person, meaning that people on food stamps can’t order groceries for delivery. And while the Baker administration recently requested to join a multi-state pilot program allowing online SNAP payments, the program is mostly limited to Amazon and Walmart.

However, amid reports that grocery delivery services have been strained beyond capacity resulting in weeks-long delays, lawmakers said requiring curbside pickup would benefit everyone. It would also require grocery stores to have “mobile cash registers available in the pickup area” to accept payments for pre-ordered food.

“Curbside payment would benefit all households (those with and without EBT cards), especially as it becomes more difficult for stores to offer delivery services, to participate equally with other customers in a safe manner to procure groceries without the need to enter the store,” the letter said.

Advertisement

They also noted that some large retail stores, like Walmart, already offer curbside pickup. And in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, some smaller grocers, restaurants, and breweries have also begun offering the service.

The order would not apply to several grocery chains in Massachusetts, such as Market Basket and Trader Joe’s, that do not have their own online ordering or delivery service.

However, it would appear to have an impact of the state’s biggest supermarket chain, Stop & Shop.

The Quincy-based grocery chain has continued to offer delivery, but paused its curbside pickup service on March 14 due to “unprecedented demand as well as product shortages in some area” in the wake of the outbreak.

“Suspending this service was a very difficult decision, but we are focusing on stocking shelves in our stores & other key priorities to better meet the needs of all customers,” says a FAQ page on the Stop & Shop website.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Food Gov. Charlie Baker Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Trump at daily coronavirus briefing
Politics
Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy April 16, 2020 | 7:38 PM
A scientist at Moderna.
Vaccine study
Older Americans get chance to join coronavirus vaccine study April 16, 2020 | 6:35 PM
STAT exclusive
Early peek at data on Gilead coronavirus drug suggests patients are responding to treatment April 16, 2020 | 6:13 PM
A day boasting sunshine and without rain brought out more mask wearing visitors to the Public Garden as recent advisories say people should wear masks or scarfs covering their face when out in public.
Brookline
Brookline makes face coverings mandatory for all while in public April 16, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Local
Massachusetts nursing homes are pleading for help. Are they getting enough? April 16, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Chelsea has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Local
These are the cities and towns with the highest rates of coronavirus in Massachusetts April 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Boston drone video
VIDEO
Local landmarks sport symbols of support in their facades April 16, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Heather Long
RELIEF CHECKS
Glitches prevent $1,200 stimulus checks from reaching millions of Americans April 16, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jon Gerberg
Health
Coronavirus destroys lungs. But doctors are finding its damage in kidneys, hearts, and elsewhere. April 16, 2020 | 3:31 PM
President Trump inspects an Abbott Laboratories rapid testing kit during a daily coronavirus briefing at the White House last month.
STAT
Rapid coronavirus test, commonly used in U.S., may miss infections in some situations April 16, 2020 | 2:39 PM
A tutor goes over SAT test preparation with an 11th grader. Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Education
Students could take SAT at home if schools remain closed April 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Chris Cuomo shared what symptoms he's dealt with since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
CHRIS CUOMO
Chris Cuomo says his wife, Cristina, has coronavirus, too April 16, 2020 | 12:57 PM
People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. at the State Capitol.
Politics
Chanting 'lock her up,' Michigan protesters in MAGA hats mass against Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions April 16, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Andrew Harrer
Technology
Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes April 16, 2020 | 12:42 PM
A massive explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine, Wednesday April 15, 2020 ripped apart the plant owned by Pixelle Specialty Paper Solutions.
Maine
Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast April 16, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders hold an afternoon press conference or COVID-19 briefing in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 16, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate if asked April 16, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Homeless during COVID-19
Unique challenges face those working with homeless COVID-19 patients April 16, 2020 | 12:02 PM
In this March 17 photo, crews erect tents to serve homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis behind a Southhampton Street shelter. The heated tents will have bathrooms and showers, and space for 40 beds so infected homeless people can be separated from the shelter community and get the care they need.
Homeless during COVID-19
The 'surprising' number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Boston's homeless shelters has advocates scrambling April 16, 2020 | 11:13 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, participates in a video conference with representatives of large banks and credit card companies about more financial assistance for small businesses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to the aid provided to small businesses by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps those businesses secure loans from banks. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump, disregarding federal guidelines, travels to N.J. for passover April 16, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Crime
Teenage girl killed by 18-year-old man in Dorchester daytime shooting, police say April 16, 2020 | 10:54 AM
197 Topsfield Road, Ipswich
Ipswich
Driver who allegedly struck 3 bicyclists in Ipswich, killing 1, cited on multiple charges April 16, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Health workers screened residents of Tampa, Fla., for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site.
Coronavirus
Testing falls woefully short as Trump seeks to lift stay-at-home orders April 16, 2020 | 9:52 AM
New Jersey
After anonymous tip, 17 Bodies are found at N.J. nursing home hit by virus April 16, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Connecticut-based New England Toy has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ANTHONY FAUCI
New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll April 16, 2020 | 9:41 AM
An overweight woman sits on a chair in Times Square in New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Obesity linked to severe coronavirus disease, especially for younger patients April 16, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Politics
US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business April 16, 2020 | 9:14 AM
ATTEMPTED ARSON
Man charged with attempted arson at Jewish nursing home in Longmeadow April 16, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Politics
Layoffs and pay cuts are now striking more white collar jobs April 16, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup
Face Shields
Here's how to turn a Polar Seltzer bottle into a face shield April 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM