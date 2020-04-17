Video: Local domino artist creates social distancing PSA

A local artist and YouTuber uploaded a PSA earlier this month showing the domino effect of coronavirus using 8,000 actual dominoes.

The video shows the exponential rate of the highly infectious virus: One line of dominoes turns into three, three turns to nine, and nine to 27 before they all topple a domino representation of the whole world. But by removing a single domino in the initial tumble — the power of social distancing — the chain reaction stops and the domino world is spared.

The PSA is the work of 21-year-old Lily Hevesh, a professional domino artist. Her intricate works have garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube since she started uploading to her channel called Hevesh5 over a decade ago. Hevesh is originally from New Hampshire, but she now lives west of Boston.

Hevesh said that dominoes are a great way to visually demonstrate the potential rate of infection and the impact of staying home, especially for children.

“They can see how a simple push of a domino can infect the entire world,” Hevesh said.

Hevesh’s work has been featured in numerous commercial and media projects beyond YouTube. She created the PSA after The Late Late Show with James Corden asked her to use her domino skills to illustrate the pandemic last month.

