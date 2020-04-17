Swampscott Whole Foods worker dies of COVID-19

A worker at the Whole Foods in Swampscott has died of COVID-19, the company confirmed Friday.

The employee, who was not identified by the company in a statement, died on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow Team Members at our Swampscott, Massachusetts store,” part of the statement from a company spokesperson emailed to Boston.com says. “We are offering counseling support to our Team Members as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

The death comes after Vitalina Williams, a worker at the Market Basket in Salem, Massachusetts, died of COVID-19 earlier this month. Williams had worked at the store for 11 years.

