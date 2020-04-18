FROM

1 killed, 4 injured after gunfire breaks out at backyard gathering in Springfield

A man was taken from the scene to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 18, 2020

One person died and four people were injured after gunfire broke out at a backyard gathering in Springfield Friday evening and spread to several nearby streets, police said.

At least one person approached a home on College Street from Maynard Street, which runs parallel, around 6:50 p.m. and began firing, according to police.

Some of those at the gathering returned the fire. A man was taken from the scene to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Crime News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jim Bello Hingham
CORONAVIRUS
A Hingham man's 'miracle' recovery from coronavirus after 32 days on life support April 18, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Sports News
Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty April 18, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Dr. Laura Dean is Pregnant
Pregnancy
What to know while pregnant in the coronavirus era April 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18, 2020. Gov. Baker and U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville spoke on the value of the Boston Hope Field Medical Station in relieving pressure off of near capacity hospitals across the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
Gov. Baker detailed the state's response to COVID-19 vs. other tragedies April 18, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bonnie Jo Mount
Health
Will East Coast beaches open? Maybe, but with some changes. April 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks at White House
2020
The coronavirus in America: what the year ahead could look like April 18, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Politics
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president April 18, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second left, speaks to pupils during the reopening of Lykkebo School in Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Health
In glimpse of life after lockdown, some countries begin to reopen schools April 18, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Krispy Kreme No Longer in Maine
Krispy Kreme
Maine's only Krispy Kreme stores are gone for good April 18, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Pence
Vice President Mike Pence delivering Air Force Academy commencement address April 18, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Michael Robinson Chavez
CDC
Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests April 18, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 18, 2020 | 1:20 PM
In this March 20, 2002 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill holds a news conference at the U.N. Conference for Financing of Development in Monterrey, Mexico. O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was 84.
Obituary
Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84 April 18, 2020 | 1:00 PM
In this file photo President Donald Trump says goodbye to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, at the West Wing of the White House, Thursday June 20, 2019, after their meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. & Canada
Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days April 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Leon Marin
Local
‘We thought he was invincible’ April 18, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Crime
With no school, hotline calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus April 18, 2020 | 11:24 AM
The main entrance of the Trump hotel in downtown Washington, DC.
National News
The White House praised hotels for housing doctors. Cities say Trump's hotels aren't participating. April 18, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Andrea Lindley, an I.C.U. nurse at a Philadelphia hospital where scores of coronavirus patients have been admitted.
National News
How millions of women became the most essential workers in America April 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo shows talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw speaking during a ceremony awarding him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Pandemic
Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz aren't coronavirus experts. So why are they talking about it on TV news? April 18, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Actress Lori Loughlin leaves Moakley Federal Court Aug. 27.
Lori Loughlin
Judge overseeing Lori Loughlin's case calls investigators' alleged misconduct 'disturbing' April 18, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Crime
Vermont doctor charged after hidden camera found in UVM Medical Center staff bathroom April 18, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Worcester
Worcester memorial to WWI veteran may soon be moved April 18, 2020 | 8:42 AM
public health
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds April 18, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Economy
They filed for unemployment last month. They haven't seen a dime. April 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
nursing home
National News
‘They’re death pits’: Coronavirus claims at least 6,900 lives in U.S. nursing homes April 17, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Boston04/15/2020-Today is the seven-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing at the finish line on Boylston Street. Melissa Belovich from Boston, who ran last year's Boston Marathon wanted to run across the finish line this year, so she did after completing a 5-mile run. Boylston Street was deserted. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Marathon
'You’re not a champion': Marty Walsh implores runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route Monday April 17, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Politics
Court eases Massachusetts signature requirements due to coronavirus concerns April 17, 2020 | 5:13 PM
The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.
Local
Advocates call on Charlie Baker to release inmates as COVID-19 spreads in jails, prisons April 17, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Domino PSA by Lily Hevesh
CREATIVE PSA
Video: Local domino artist creates social distancing PSA April 17, 2020 | 3:50 PM