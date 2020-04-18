1 killed, 4 injured after gunfire breaks out at backyard gathering in Springfield

One person died and four people were injured after gunfire broke out at a backyard gathering in Springfield Friday evening and spread to several nearby streets, police said.

At least one person approached a home on College Street from Maynard Street, which runs parallel, around 6:50 p.m. and began firing, according to police.

Some of those at the gathering returned the fire. A man was taken from the scene to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died, police said.