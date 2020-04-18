Maine’s only Krispy Kreme stores are gone for good

SACO, Maine (AP) — On top of everything else, Maine now has fewer doughnuts.

The state’s only Krispy Kreme locations have closed for good, WGME-TV reported. The company said the closures are not related to coronavirus.

A company spokesperson said a franchise owner closed locations in Auburn and Saco. The spokesperson called the closures “disappointing for our fans and guests in the area.”

The Maine doughnut marketplace remains fairly crowded, as Dunkin’ is ubiquitous in the state and there are several popular local bakers, including The Holy Donut, Tony’s Donut Shop and HiFi Donuts.