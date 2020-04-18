Watch: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus update Saturday, April 18 The governor was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS By Dialynn Dwyer, Boston.com Staff April 18, 2020 | 1:20 PM Advertisement Jump To Comments TOPICS: Local Gov. Charlie Baker Massachusetts Coronavirus Health Politics Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines. Close Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app. Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy CDC Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests April 18, 2020 | 1:34 PM Obituary Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84 April 18, 2020 | 1:00 PM U.S. & Canada Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days April 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM Local ‘We thought he was invincible’ April 18, 2020 | 11:34 AM Crime With no school, hotline calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus April 18, 2020 | 11:24 AM National News The White House praised hotels for housing doctors. Cities say Trump's hotels aren't participating. April 18, 2020 | 11:07 AM National News How millions of women became the most essential workers in America April 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM Pandemic Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz aren't coronavirus experts. So why are they talking about it on TV news? April 18, 2020 | 9:47 AM College Admissions Case Judge overseeing Lori Loughlin's case calls investigators' alleged misconduct 'disturbing' April 18, 2020 | 9:30 AM Crime Vermont doctor charged after hidden camera found in UVM Medical Center staff bathroom April 18, 2020 | 9:09 AM Worcester Worcester memorial to WWI veteran may soon be moved April 18, 2020 | 8:42 AM public health White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds April 18, 2020 | 7:51 AM Economy They filed for unemployment last month. They haven't seen a dime. April 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM National News ‘They’re death pits’: Coronavirus claims at least 6,900 lives in U.S. nursing homes April 17, 2020 | 7:21 PM Marathon 'You’re not a champion': Marty Walsh implores runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route Monday April 17, 2020 | 6:26 PM Politics AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM Politics Court eases Massachusetts signature requirements due to coronavirus concerns April 17, 2020 | 5:13 PM Local Advocates call on Charlie Baker to release inmates as COVID-19 spreads in jails, prisons April 17, 2020 | 5:00 PM CREATIVE PSA Video: Local domino artist creates social distancing PSA April 17, 2020 | 3:50 PM Media A local meteorologist is looking for a new job April 17, 2020 | 3:41 PM National News A Nebraska shopping mall has a controversial plan to reopen April 17, 2020 | 3:20 PM Crime Victim of fatal daytime stabbing in Central Square identified April 17, 2020 | 3:10 PM STAT Influential COVID-19 model uses flawed methods and shouldn’t guide U.S. policies, critics say April 17, 2020 | 2:47 PM Local Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 17, 2020 | 2:21 PM Local A judge upheld Charlie Baker’s order to close recreational pot shops. But some see a silver lining. April 17, 2020 | 1:45 PM Local Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update April 17, 2020 | 1:21 PM Politics 'LIBERATE!': Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions April 17, 2020 | 12:48 PM Local 'We are forever grateful': Former Bates College lacrosse player leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 12:31 PM Dr. Oz Dr. Oz, Fox’s all-purpose coronavirus pundit, apologizes for pushing the ‘trade-off’ of reopening schools April 17, 2020 | 11:07 AM Dr. Phil After Fauci urged caution in reopening the economy, Fox News turned to Dr. Phil for a second opinion April 17, 2020 | 10:48 AM
