Worcester memorial to WWI veteran may soon be moved

City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson said the memorial has become a “leaning post” for panhandlers who congregate there and leave behind their trash.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
April 18, 2020 | 8:42 AM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A memorial to a Worcester teenager killed in action during World War I may soon be moved to another site in the city because it has become a hangout spot for panhandlers.

The City Council Veterans’ Memorials, Parks and Recreation Committee has voted to have the city relocate the Sullivan Memorial to a yet-to-be determined location, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Pvt. Charles J. Sullivan, who was born in Worcester in 1901, enlisted in the Army in 1917 and was killed in action in France, on July 21, 1918, at age 17. He is buried in an American cemetery there.

A granite block memorial and plaque were put up in Sullivan’s honor more than 60 years ago. He has no known living relatives.

Advertisement

City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson said the memorial has become a “leaning post” for panhandlers who congregate there and leave behind their trash.

Resident Andrea Mattei has has been a driving force in getting the memorial moved.

Mattei has said the memorial stone and plaque are badly in need of restoration.

Mero-Carlson had filed a petition requesting that the Sullivan Memorial be moved about 50 feet to the north, closer to Interstate 290, or to the entrance of the nearby Wawecus Road School.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
public health
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds April 18, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Economy
They filed for unemployment last month. They haven't seen a dime. April 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
nursing home
National News
‘They’re death pits’: Coronavirus claims at least 6,900 lives in U.S. nursing homes April 17, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Boston04/15/2020-Today is the seven-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing at the finish line on Boylston Street. Melissa Belovich from Boston, who ran last year's Boston Marathon wanted to run across the finish line this year, so she did after completing a 5-mile run. Boylston Street was deserted. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Marathon
'You’re not a champion': Marty Walsh implores runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route Monday April 17, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Politics
Court eases Massachusetts signature requirements due to coronavirus concerns April 17, 2020 | 5:13 PM
The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.
Local
Advocates call on Charlie Baker to release inmates as COVID-19 spreads in jails, prisons April 17, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Domino PSA by Lily Hevesh
CREATIVE PSA
Video: Local domino artist creates social distancing PSA April 17, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Michael Page
Media
A local meteorologist is looking for a new job April 17, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Nebraska Crossing Outlets is a 376,000-square-foot outdoor complex with 80 stores and restaurants in all.
National News
A Nebraska shopping mall has a controversial plan to reopen April 17, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Green Street and Sidney Place, Cambridge
Crime
Victim of fatal daytime stabbing in Central Square identified April 17, 2020 | 3:10 PM
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's Covid-19 model has been used extensively by the Trump administration. DOUG MILLS-POOL/GETTY IMAGES
STAT
Influential COVID-19 model uses flawed methods and shouldn’t guide U.S. policies, critics say April 17, 2020 | 2:47 PM
BOSTON, MA: April 16, 2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker updates the media on Coronavirus in the state during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/Pool)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 17, 2020 | 2:21 PM
BOSTON, MA: April 16, 2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker updates the media on Coronavirus in the state during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/Pool)
Local
A judge upheld Charlie Baker’s order to close recreational pot shops. But some see a silver lining. April 17, 2020 | 1:45 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Boston Mayor Martin Walsh arrives for a news conference outside Boston City Hall on April 15, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Angela Rowlings/Pool)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update April 17, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Politics
'LIBERATE!': Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions April 17, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Jack Allard
Local
'We are forever grateful': Former Bates College lacrosse player leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 12:31 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Dr. Oz attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )
Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz, Fox’s all-purpose coronavirus pundit, apologizes for pushing the ‘trade-off’ of reopening schools April 17, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Dr. Phil
After Fauci urged caution in reopening the economy, Fox News turned to Dr. Phil for a second opinion April 17, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Whole Foods
Local Whole Foods worker dies of COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 10:26 AM
George Stephanopoulos with his wife, Ali Wentworth, at a movie screening in the summer of 2019.Credit...Evan Agostini/Invision, via Associated Press
National News
Call it 'corona-shaming' April 17, 2020 | 10:00 AM
A funeral director at a hospital in Brooklyn last week. Refrigerated trucks served as makeshift morgues to accommodate the number of people dying of the coronavirus.
Death rate
Why epidemiologists still don’t know the death rate for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
People on the Esplanade
Coronavirus
An army of coronavirus tracers takes shape in Massachusetts April 16, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Trump at daily coronavirus briefing
Politics
Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy April 16, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Shoppers in line at Wegman's
Grocery stores
Lawmakers urge Charlie Baker to order grocery stores to offer curbside pickup April 16, 2020 | 7:09 PM
A scientist at Moderna.
Vaccine study
Older Americans get chance to join coronavirus vaccine study April 16, 2020 | 6:35 PM
STAT exclusive
Early peek at data on Gilead coronavirus drug suggests patients are responding to treatment April 16, 2020 | 6:13 PM
A day boasting sunshine and without rain brought out more mask wearing visitors to the Public Garden as recent advisories say people should wear masks or scarfs covering their face when out in public.
Brookline
Brookline makes face coverings mandatory for all while in public April 16, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Local
Ravaged by COVID-19, nursing homes are pleading for help April 16, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Chelsea has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Local
These are the cities and towns with the highest rates of coronavirus in Massachusetts April 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM