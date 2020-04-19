Littleton facility allegedly received threatening letter in wake of COVID-19 deaths

Littleton police are investigating after they say Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley received a threatening letter on Wednesday.

Authorities say a worker found the letter around 6:20 a.m. that day; it was stuck to the sign by the senior care facility’s entrance.

The facility has been publicly criticized by town officials for its handling of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. Maria Krier, a nurse that worked at the facility who died of the virus, was recognized as a whistleblower for questioning its practices.

As of last Monday, 14 residents had died of the virus and 67 tested positive. At that time, 70 staff members were out sick with 14 positive for the virus and 17 thought “presumptive positive” – they weren’t tested, but showed symptoms consistent with the virus, the company had said.

The letter allegedly said “We hope you die,” and it was addressed to “murderers” in purple ink, according to NBC10 Boston.

Tim Killian, a spokesperson for the company, told the news station he believes the press has taken a negative stance against senior care facilities during the pandemic.

“This happened to us, this did not happen because of us,” he said.

In a statement posted on the Nashoba Valley center’s website on Saturday night, company officials said the center is following guidelines put in place by the state Department of Public Health.

“Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs [personal protective equipment] and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control,” part of the statement says. “They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.”