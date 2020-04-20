Stow police chief ‘relieved of all duties’ after meeting with state police

The Stow police chief has been “relieved of all duties” after a meeting with state police on Saturday, a statement from town officials posted on the Stow municipal website says.

Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino placed himself on “indefinite” leave at that time; Sgt. Darren Thraen has been named acting chief of the department.

“The Town of Stow and its police department will cooperate fully in any investigation of Chief Marino or any other matters,” part of the statement reads. “There is no reason to believe that the activities being investigated involve or concern the operations of the Stow Police Department.”

The statement doesn’t give a reason for Marino’s abrupt relief of duties. However, WCVB reported that a video posted on YouTube by a channel titled “Predator Poachers Massachusetts” appears to show Marino attempting to meet up with an underage boy. He is confronted by someone claiming to be an activist who says he attempts to catch predators by posing as minors online. The video has over 150,000 views as of Monday morning; it was posted on Sunday.

Town officials didn’t say in the statement if Marino is facing criminal charges.