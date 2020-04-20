2 dead, 1 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Westborough

Viktoria Staskievich, 43, of Braintree was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

AP
April 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Two people died and a third person was critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts over the weekend, state police said.

Viktoria Staskievich, 43, of Braintree was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway in Westborough at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday when she collided head-on with another vehicle, state police said in a statement.

Staskievich and the other driver — Adam Nazare, 27, of Attleboro — both died.

Staskievich was the only occupant of her vehicle.

Nazare’s passenger, an 83-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

