Mass. bill would press companies to refund costs of canceled school trips

The bill would label as an unfair or deceptive act “the failure of any travel company, travel agency, tour business, or travel agent acting on behalf of a consumer, to provide a full monetary refund, upon request, for a school-related educational trip, tour or excursion cancelled as a result of a declaration of emergency."

The Massachusetts State House
The Massachusetts State House –Elise Amendola / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
May 24, 2020 | 12:02 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that would pressure companies to refund the cost of school trips cancelled because of the coronavirus emergency will be the subject of a virtual public hearing.

The bill is set to come before the Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The bill would label as an unfair or deceptive act “the failure of any travel company, travel agency, tour business, or travel agent acting on behalf of a consumer, to provide a full monetary refund, upon request, for a school-related educational trip, tour or excursion cancelled as a result of a declaration of emergency.”

Advertisement

The bill has more than 30 legislative co-sponsors.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of House Chairman Tackey Chan and Senate Chairman Paul Feeney

Written testimony can be emailed to Al Anzola in Rep. Chan’s office at alberto.anzola@mahouse.gov or Matthew Amato in Sen. Feeney’s office at matthew.amato@masenate.gov.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Lifestyle Travel Massachusetts Massachusetts Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
National Parks
National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures May 24, 2020 | 12:17 PM
The Wayne County Prosecutor Office in Detroit, Michigan said Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device on May 24, 2020.
Crime
Man, 20, charged in nursing home assault recorded on video May 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
G7 Summit
Trump adviser Robert O’Brien says leaders 'would love' an in-person G7 meeting May 24, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Jennifer McKeon, facilities operations national manager, disinfects equipment at the Life Time Biltmore as it opens for business after being closed due to the coronavirus Monday, May 18, 2020, in Phoenix.
Reopening
Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe May 24, 2020 | 10:36 AM
NASA/SpaceX Launch
SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style May 24, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Employees package online grocery orders in the storage area of Justo, an online supermarket in Mexico City, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Massachusetts
Mass. to participate in pilot program that would let EBT cardholders purchase groceries online May 24, 2020 | 9:35 AM
A man walks with colored balloons for sale during the first day of Eid al-Fitr during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Taliban and Afghanistan's president announced late Saturday a three-day cease-fire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Afghanistan
Taliban, Afghan government agree to cease-fire to mark end of Ramadan May 24, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Donald Trump
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic May 24, 2020 | 8:50 AM
holidays at home
U.S. Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns May 24, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Senator Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a favorite of some Democrats to be former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate.
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren to hold big-dollar fundraiser for Joe Biden May 24, 2020 | 8:05 AM
A doctor uses a stethoscope to listen to the breathing of a patient confirmed to have the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Fann university hospital in the capital Dakar, Senegal Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
coronavirus study
Black coronavirus patients land in hospitals more often, study finds May 24, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Kansas City, Mo.
Presidential Primary
Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus May 24, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Cape Cod
Kayaker's body found off Cape Cod; search suspended for missing companion May 24, 2020 | 7:17 AM
New York Times Front Page May 24, 2020
Coronavirus
The New York Times is honoring coronavirus victims by listing their names on the front page May 23, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Coronavirus Youth Sports
Sports News
For youth sports organizers, the right call has never been more elusive, or important May 23, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Donna Morrissey
Coronavirus
Longtime American Red Cross executive Donna Morrissey dies of COVID-19 May 23, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Harvard
Coronavirus
In Harvard's backyard, graduations vanish as does business May 23, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Coronavirus
Watch: Dr. Anthony Fauci sends message of encouragement to Holy Cross graduates May 23, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Alejandro Ripley
Miami mom faked 9-year-old son's abduction, faces murder charge, police say May 23, 2020 | 2:20 PM
REVERE, MA - 4/23/2020: Orange barrels lined up along Revere Beach Boulevard to prevent parking and help keep social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC: stand alone photo
Coronavirus
'You are safer at home': Mayor advises you avoid Revere Beach this holiday weekend May 23, 2020 | 2:14 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Legislature
Mass. bill seeks to get meals to medically vulnerable seniors May 23, 2020 | 1:37 PM
University of Massachusetts Medical School graduates Shruthi Srinivas and Jacqueline Chipkin, right to left, take a selfie during their two month early graduation which was performed over Zoom via their TV in their apartment due to coronavirus COVID-19.
Massachusetts virtual graduation
Mass. virtual commencement ceremony planned for the Class of 2020 featuring Patriots, Red Sox, Steve Carell May 23, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek delivered PPE and posed with the Foxborough Fire Department on Friday May 22, 2020.
Gronk delivers PPE
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek delivered PPE to Foxborough and Walpole firefighters May 23, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Local
Police: Man charged after allegedly performing lewd act near Webster Lake May 23, 2020 | 12:12 PM
NASA/SpaceX Launch
Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida May 23, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Coronavirus
'With the best of intentions, we’ve done harm to our patients and their families due to these policies' May 23, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Craft whiskey at Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. in South Kingstown, R.I.
Food
Americans are drinking more during the pandemic. Craft distillers aren't getting any of the love. May 23, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Texas
'Strong' after shooting, El Paso now vulnerable to virus May 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Reopening
Alabama coronavirus outlook worsening amid state reopening May 23, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Coronavirus cases
Zero cases in China as virus surges in Latin America, India May 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM