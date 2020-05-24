Police in 3 states seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings

The search for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut senior suspected in two slayings and believed to be armed with several stolen guns had stretched from Connecticut to New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday, state police said.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
May 24, 2020

WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The search for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut senior suspected in two slayings and believed to be armed with several stolen guns had stretched from Connecticut to New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday, state police said.

Connecticut troopers said Peter Manfredonia, suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning, is believed to be armed with several weapons stolen during a home invasion. A car Manfredonia is suspected of stealing from the Derby victim was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said Manfredonia is suspected of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man in Willington. DeMers’ wife, Cynthia DeMers, tells the Hartford Courant that the two men had been attacked after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

Advertisement

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” she said. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

DeMers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other man suffered severe wounds described as sword or machete wounds, state police said.

Connecticut Trooper Christine Jeltema said police were called to a home in Willington early Sunday morning. A man reported he had been held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man’s truck, which was found abandoned at 6:45 a.m. near Osbornedale State Park.

Police investigators then went to the Derby home of an acquaintance of Manfredonia and found him dead. He was identified Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering, the Connecticut Post reported. Police describe him as a 6-foot-3 white man who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Connecticut Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 photo, a doctor is silhouetted against a glass window while opening a door to leave an exam room after visiting a patient at Grady Memorial Hospital, in Atlanta.
Hospitals
Wealthiest hospitals got billions in bailout for struggling health providers May 25, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Boston,MA 07/19/07 In the Fenway, Globewatch complainant points out that open and overflowing dumpsters behind Queensberry Street apartment complexes are attracting winged and four-legged scavengers. Adult and juvenile rat emerge from under dumpster. Dumpsters here are directly behind 104 and 106 Queensberry in a common parking lot, but service several apartment complexes around this lot. (George Rizer/globe staff) section:metro Complaints about Norway rats wiht small ears sharp claws and long tail have doubled. Library Tag 10172007 Library Tag 12232010 Globe North 1,2
Animals
CDC warns of 'aggressive' rats searching for food during shutdowns May 25, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Endangered species
Virus stalls work to keep alive a rare rhino subspecies May 25, 2020 | 6:18 AM
memorial day
Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events May 25, 2020 | 5:53 AM
Politics
White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil May 24, 2020 | 6:49 PM
.
CRIME
Suspect arrested in February Dorchester murder May 24, 2020 | 5:01 PM
In this Feb. 19, 2019 photo, Saturn, an alligator that many believed to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler. swims in water at the Moscow Zoo.
Animals
Alligator rumored to have belonged to Adolf Hitler dies in Moscow May 24, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing Flyover Boston, Massachusetts in show of support during COVID-19 pandemic on May 6.
Memorial Day Flyover
F-15s scheduled to fly over Mass. Monday in honor of Memorial Day May 24, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Holyoke, MA - 4/30/20 - An arial view of Soldier's Home in Holyoke. The healthcare facility to veterans has been hit hard by the Coronavirus as the COVID-19 epidemic sweeps through the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
MEMORIAL DAY
Holyoke Soldiers' Home residents survived the worst battles of World War II. And died of the virus. May 24, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Lisa Breau works out at the Little Rock Athletic Club in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, May 4.
SECOND WAVE
Arkansas traces coronavirus cluster to pool party amid concerns about a second wave May 24, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Nose to nose baby foxes on display at the Pembroke Friends Meeting House in Mass. enjoy late afternoon in April 2019.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire Fish and Game says to stop calling, no need to report wildlife May 24, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Lake of the Ozarks
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Watch: Crowds pack venues in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, ignoring social distancing May 24, 2020 | 1:25 PM
.
Bridgewater
Motorcyclist faces drug charges after crashing, leading police on alleged foot chase in Bridgewater May 24, 2020 | 1:05 PM
President Donald Trump briefs reporters at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 22, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump sows doubt on voting. It keeps some people up at night. May 24, 2020 | 12:31 PM
National Parks
National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures May 24, 2020 | 12:17 PM
The Massachusetts State House
State House
Mass. bill would press companies to refund costs of canceled school trips May 24, 2020 | 12:02 PM
The Wayne County Prosecutor Office in Detroit, Michigan said Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device on May 24, 2020.
Crime
Man, 20, charged in nursing home assault recorded on video May 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
G7 Summit
Trump adviser Robert O’Brien says leaders 'would love' an in-person G7 meeting May 24, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Jennifer McKeon, facilities operations national manager, disinfects equipment at the Life Time Biltmore as it opens for business after being closed due to the coronavirus Monday, May 18, 2020, in Phoenix.
Reopening
Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe May 24, 2020 | 10:36 AM
NASA/SpaceX Launch
SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style May 24, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Employees package online grocery orders in the storage area of Justo, an online supermarket in Mexico City, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Massachusetts
Mass. to participate in pilot program that would let EBT cardholders purchase groceries online May 24, 2020 | 9:35 AM
A man walks with colored balloons for sale during the first day of Eid al-Fitr during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Taliban and Afghanistan's president announced late Saturday a three-day cease-fire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Afghanistan
Taliban, Afghan government agree to cease-fire to mark end of Ramadan May 24, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Donald Trump
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic May 24, 2020 | 8:50 AM
holidays at home
U.S. Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns May 24, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Senator Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a favorite of some Democrats to be former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate.
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren to hold big-dollar fundraiser for Joe Biden May 24, 2020 | 8:05 AM
A doctor uses a stethoscope to listen to the breathing of a patient confirmed to have the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Fann university hospital in the capital Dakar, Senegal Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
coronavirus study
Black coronavirus patients land in hospitals more often, study finds May 24, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Kansas City, Mo.
Presidential Primary
Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus May 24, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Cape Cod
Kayaker's body found off Cape Cod; search suspended for missing companion May 24, 2020 | 7:17 AM
New York Times Front Page May 24, 2020
Coronavirus
The New York Times is honoring coronavirus victims by listing their names on the front page May 23, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Coronavirus Youth Sports
Sports News
For youth sports organizers, the right call has never been more elusive, or important May 23, 2020 | 7:06 PM