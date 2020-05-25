1,000 flags in Boston Common honor vets, set 6 feet apart from each other

One thousand American flags were placed about 6 feet apart on the Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.

Normally about 37,000 flags would be placed to honor the Massachusetts service members who died in service since the American Revolution. Organizers with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund had canceled the effort two weeks ago but then opted for a smaller effort overnight to limit the number of volunteers and onlookers amid the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV reported.

Each year, @MaMilHeroes’ #HeroesFlagGarden🇺🇸 is a powerful tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, and to their families. While the dedication looked much different this year, the commitment to honoring and remembering remains. pic.twitter.com/ZTooKCV0zB — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 25, 2020

Also in Massachusetts, beaches reopened Monday, but with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beachgoers must keep at least 6 feet apart while walking and set up chairs and towels 12 feet away from others. Groups of more than 10 and organized games are not permitted.

“On some of our bigger beaches, we’ve actually made one-way traffic to and from the beach. On places where the trails are narrower, we’ve actually divided it into an entry and exit side,” said Brewster natural resources director Chris Miller told WBUR.

Hair salons and barber shops were also allowed to reopen Monday with restrictions.