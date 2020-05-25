1,000 flags in Boston Common honor vets, set 6 feet apart from each other

Normally about 37,000 flags would be placed to honor the Massachusetts service members who died in service since the American Revolution.

Governor Charlie Baker posted to Twitter an image that shows the Boston Common on Memorial Day May 25, 2020. 1,000 flags were place about 6 feet apart to honor veterans.
Governor Charlie Baker posted to Twitter an image that shows the Boston Common on Memorial Day May 25, 2020. 1,000 flags were placed about 6 feet apart to honor veterans. –(Screenshot via @MassGovernor on Twitter)
May 25, 2020 | 12:49 PM

One thousand American flags were placed about 6 feet apart on the Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.

Normally about 37,000 flags would be placed to honor the Massachusetts service members who died in service since the American Revolution. Organizers with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund had canceled the effort two weeks ago but then opted for a smaller effort overnight to limit the number of volunteers and onlookers amid the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV reported.

Also in Massachusetts, beaches reopened Monday, but with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beachgoers must keep at least 6 feet apart while walking and set up chairs and towels 12 feet away from others. Groups of more than 10 and organized games are not permitted.

“On some of our bigger beaches, we’ve actually made one-way traffic to and from the beach. On places where the trails are narrower, we’ve actually divided it into an entry and exit side,” said Brewster natural resources director Chris Miller told WBUR.

Hair salons and barber shops were also allowed to reopen Monday with restrictions.

