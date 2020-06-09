Watch: ‘Massachusetts Commencement 2020’ with Charlie Baker, Boston athletes, Steve Carell

High school seniors across Massachusetts will be able to enjoy a graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic after all.

WGBH is teaming up with Gov. Charlie Baker and a number of special guests for a virtual commencement ceremony celebrating graduating seniors from the state’s 668 public and private high schools at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Baker will deliver the commencement speech for “Massachusetts Commencement 2020,” which will also feature pre-taped remarks from Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, and multiple celebrities with Massachusetts ties, including actor Steve Carell (“The Office”) and singer Rachel Platten (“Fight Song”).

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart conducting, will perform the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation march music, and students from across Massachusetts will give valedictorian speeches.

Watch “Massachusetts Commencement 2020” below: