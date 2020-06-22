Report: Transit officer resigns after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills

The incident happened during the afternoon on April 28.

Jamaica Plain, MA - 6/22/20 - The Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain, MA on June 22, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
updated on June 22, 2020 | 4:02 PM

A Black man was allegedly dragged off a bus in late April by an MBTA Transit Police officer who pressed his face into the ground while kneeling on him, and that officer has since resigned, while his supervisor was placed on administrative leave, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Now-former Officer Nicholas Morrissey left the department on May 29, according to The Boston Globe, rather than go through the process that could have terminated him from the department. His supervisor was suspended.

Morrissey, who is white, according to the Globe, accused the unidentified man of attempting to spit on him, and then a struggle resulted in the 63-year-old falling from the bus. Morrissey had been sent there for a call about a reportedly drunk man who wouldn’t get off a bus at its final stop around 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

However, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a news release that what Morrissey reported happened isn’t what surveillance video allegedly shows. Morrissey allegedly “dragged” the man from the bus and then pressed him face down into the ground while kneeling into his back for about 20 seconds and pressing his head into the pavement. Morrissey then pulled the man out of the way before he was brought to a nearby hospital via ambulance, according to Rollins.

“I have said many times, the vast majority of police officers are dedicated public servants who work honorably and diligently to keep us all safe,” Rollins said in the release. “Public employees, however, are held to a higher standard, especially those charged with keeping the public and our communities safe.”

The man suffered abrasions to his face as a result of the incident.

“The alleged events, as described, are contrary to the core values and mission of the MBTA and its police department,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement obtained by Boston.com. “Transit Police officers receive specialized training in de-escalation techniques and are expected to treat riders with dignity and respect at all times. 

“We take this matter very seriously,” wrote Poftak. “The Transit Police Department’s Command Staff is conferring with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and a thorough investigation is underway.” 

Advertisement

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said he couldn’t comment to the Globe on what happened, other than to say the department knows of the incident.

“We took quick decisive action and the officer is no longer a member of the Transit Police,” he told the newspaper. “It would be inappropriate for me to comment further as this matter is still an open investigation.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Racial Justice Jamaica Plain MBTA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Coronavirus
Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:06 PM
The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years, health officials say.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 1:46 PM
POLICE REFORM
Police officers could receive up to $5K in training bonuses under a bill filed by Gov. Baker. Here's what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Fester the corpse flower in bloom at Franklin Park Zoo.
Local
A rare sight: Fester the corpse flower shows off giant bloom at Franklin Park Zoo June 22, 2020 | 1:17 PM
.
New Hampshire
Police arrest woman who allegedly helped abduct, assault man in Derry, N.H. June 22, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Leonard and Clarrissa Egerton, owners of Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury, have seen a surge of support, and book orders, in recent weeks.
Books
Frugal Bookstore responds after receiving ‘disheartening’ emails from customers demanding sold-out titles June 22, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden has agreed to three debates with President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Biden campaign confirms he will attend three debates with Trump June 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Rally attendees wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
Politics
How Trump rallygoers explain Black Lives Matter protests to their children June 22, 2020 | 11:11 AM
President Donald Trump
Coronavirus
Public health experts reject president's view of fading pandemic June 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Customers stand in an elevator with the floor demarcated with social distancing stickers during a relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, at the El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela.
Coronavirus
Going back to the office? What public health experts say about using the elevator. June 22, 2020 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley had a Father's Day message for children with incarcerated parents June 22, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police precinct Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle
Another shooting at Seattle's protest 'Autonomous Zone' June 22, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Ashish Jha on CNN
Coronavirus
‘This is unfortunately not a joke’ June 22, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Oxford 06/20/ 20 Prime Fitness and Nutrition owner Dave Blondin speaks to the media outside his locked building before a protest was held in front of the building Saturday morning. Several dozen people including members held signs and stood in support of owner Blondin who had his doors locked by a Worcester Superior Court judge because he kept his facility open despite the rules for COVID-19.
'My Governor Is An Idiot'
Photos: Dozens rally in front of Oxford gym forced to close after defying state order June 22, 2020 | 11:02 AM
.
Police
Stolen scooter leads to 2 arrests, 1 when man came to station to retrieve his gun June 22, 2020 | 10:31 AM
Joe Biden watches as then-candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands after a Democratic presidential primary at Texas Southern University.
ELECTION 2020
Who’s in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice president? June 22, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Belair Towers, Brockton
BROCKTON
Authorities: 9-year-old boy dies after 9-story fall June 22, 2020 | 8:59 AM
A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20.
DONALD TRUMP
Report: President Trump 'shocked' at the rows of empty seats in Tulsa June 21, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Children play in a lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
Weather
Hottest Arctic temperature record likely set with 100-degree reading in Siberia June 21, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Route 4, Canaan, N.H.
New Hampshire
Report: Man pushes, chases away bear following attack June 21, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.
William Gross
Boston Police Commissioner defends meeting with AG Barr June 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
In this April 2020 photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Ga., poultry processing plant.
Coronavirus
Hundreds test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas June 21, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Harbor Homes Inc. in Nashua, N.H.
New Hampshire
More than $1.9M in funds to help families with HIV/AIDS June 21, 2020 | 2:04 PM
In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, a sign in Gilead, Maine, near the border with New Hampshire, warns visitors entering Maine that they are required to quarantine for 14 days. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt.
Coronavirus
Maine has widest virus racial disparity gap in the country June 21, 2020 | 1:35 PM
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
National News
8 minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking June 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A bartender pours cocktails at Pickled Fish, a restaurant owned by Adrift Hospitality in Long Beach, Wash., on June 11, 2020. The restaurant has reopened with socially distanced seating. (Celeste Noche/The New York Times)
Restaurants
Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Fireworks seized by Boston police Friday night.
Fireworks
Boston police seize 'large quantity' of fireworks from UHaul van in Dorchester June 21, 2020 | 11:56 AM
A medical worker holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of FoundCare, federally qualified health center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March, 16, 2020
Coronavirus
A 'second wave' of coronavirus cases? Not yet, experts say June 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM