2 Sharon girls save man from drowning in local lake

Fire officials said the man had been using a metal detector on the lake bed before stepping off a ledge.

A boat floats in Lake Massapoag in this 2015 file photo.
A boat floats in Lake Massapoag in this 2015 file photo. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
By
June 23, 2020 | 4:52 PM

Town authorities will recognize the heroic actions of two Sharon girls Tuesday after they helped save a man from drowning while he was using a metal detector along the bed of Lake Massapoag.

“The two young ladies were walking along the beach and heard someone yelling for help,” Sharon Fire Chief James Wright said.

Fire officials said they received a 911 call around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday about a man needing assistance out of Lake Massopoag, a 353-acre body of water in Sharon.

Wright said the man had been using a metal detector that was attached to his wrist before he stepped off a sudden ledge on the lake bed and the metal detector began dragging him down, making it hard to swim.

“He was out far enough, there’s a drop-off in certain areas,” Wright said.

But 11-year-old Brooke Botelho, and her friend, Jessica Buchsbaum, 12, were hanging out when they saw the man about 30 yards into the lake, Boston 25 News reported

“He was having trouble staying above the water,” Wright said, adding that as soon as the girls heard the man calling for help, they dove into the water and swam him to shore.

When we got over to him we held him up, so he could you know get the water out of his mouth and just take a few breaths,” Jessica told the station. “On our way out, we were like yelling to him, float on your back, it’s going to be okay.”

The pair acted instinctually to save the man.

“I wasn’t scared at the moment, because he needed help,” Brooke told the station. “So we were just kind of in the moment to save him.”

Wright said the man is OK, and was transported to an area hospital after the incident mainly as a precaution.

The girls’ efforts will be recognized at 7 p.m. Tuesday during Sharon’s Select Board meeting.

“We are looking at other potential recognition opportunities as well,” Wright added.

