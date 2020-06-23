Auburn woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care

A “policy breakdown” led to the licensing of the foster home, according to the DCF.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
June 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman faces charges in connection with the 2015 death of a 2-year-old foster child in her care and injuries to a second toddler in her custody, prosecutors say.

Kimberly Malpass, 39, of Auburn, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on reckless endangerment of a child and misleading a police investigation charges, according to a statement from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Both children were found unresponsive in Malpass’ home on Aug. 15, 2015, authorities said.

They were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heat stroke where Avalena Conway-Coxon was pronounced dead.

The second child, who was 22 months old, was in a coma for several weeks and suffered lifelong injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

The state medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of Avalena’s death.

A review of the case by the state Department of Children and Families found a “policy breakdown” that led to the licensing of the foster home.

It could not immediately be determined if Malpass had an attorney.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Lifestyle Massachusetts Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (at podium).
Coronavirus
Health officials had to face a pandemic. Then came the death threats. June 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Braintree
Photos: Over 1,000 gather for vigil in Braintree to honor nurse, mother Laurie Melchionda June 23, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Trump
Trump tweets videos of Black men attacking white people, asks ‘Where are the protesters?’ June 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
AT-RISK RESIDENTS
Equity task force gives Gov. Baker failing grades for protecting marginalized groups during COVID-19 reopening June 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!”
Protest
Photos: Monday's Boston protest calling for racial justice June 22, 2020 | 9:19 PM
17 Jewish War Veterans Drive
BODY FOUND
Police seeking information on woman’s body found in Dorchester June 23, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Vandalism on the car (left) and on the road (right), which Revere police are investigating as a possible hate crime.
REVERE
Reward offered in vandalism to Muslim woman's car in Revere June 23, 2020 | 8:48 AM
.
Flash Floods
Sudden isolated rainstorms in Mass. caused streets, highways to flash-flood Sunday night June 22, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Sosuda Tech LLC, 303 Cross St., Winchester
Crime
Feds: Winchester man attempted to fraudulently obtain over $13M in COVID-19 business relief June 22, 2020 | 11:06 PM
The new Orange Line train pulls out of Wellington Station on its first day of service. The long-awaited arrival of the new Orange Line trains was celebrated with a press conference inside the Wellington Car House in Medford. A new train was put into service and the entire fleet of Orange Line trains will be replaced by 2022 as four new cars a month are introduced. The new cars are expected to make the service more reliable, with more seats and shorter wait times. They are manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC in Springfield.
Local
MBTA says new Red and Orange line cars have been delayed June 22, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Boston, MA - 6/12/20 - University of Massachusetts Boston. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
UMass Boston announces plan to teach classes remotely this fall June 22, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Coronavirus
Marty Walsh's optimism for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is waning June 22, 2020 | 4:54 PM
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Coronavirus
Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know. June 22, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A nurse in Atlanta prepares a flu shot.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
MBTA Transit Police
DA's office investigating transit officer who resigned after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills June 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 2:36 PM
POLICE REFORM
Police officers could receive up to $5K in training bonuses under a bill filed by Gov. Baker. Here's what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Fester the corpse flower in bloom at Franklin Park Zoo.
Local
A rare sight: Fester the corpse flower shows off giant bloom at Franklin Park Zoo June 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
.
New Hampshire
Police arrest woman who allegedly helped abduct, assault man in Derry, N.H. June 22, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Leonard and Clarrissa Egerton, owners of Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury, have seen a surge of support, and book orders, in recent weeks.
Books
Frugal Bookstore responds after receiving ‘disheartening’ emails from customers demanding sold-out titles June 22, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden has agreed to three debates with President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Biden campaign confirms he will attend three debates with Trump June 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Supporters wait for President Trump to arrive for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the BOK Center on Saturday in Tulsa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Politics
How Trump rallygoers explain Black Lives Matter protests to their children June 22, 2020 | 12:36 PM
President Donald Trump
Coronavirus
Public health experts reject president's view of fading pandemic June 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Customers stand in an elevator with the floor demarcated with social distancing stickers during a relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, at the El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela.
Coronavirus
Going back to the office? What public health experts say about using the elevator. June 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley had a Father's Day message for children with incarcerated parents June 22, 2020 | 12:13 PM
A 1970's-era poster of activist Angela Davis hangs at a boarded up and closed Seattle police precinct Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle
Another shooting at Seattle's protest 'Autonomous Zone' June 22, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Ashish Jha on CNN
Coronavirus
‘This is unfortunately not a joke’ June 22, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Oxford 06/20/ 20 Prime Fitness and Nutrition owner Dave Blondin speaks to the media outside his locked building before a protest was held in front of the building Saturday morning. Several dozen people including members held signs and stood in support of owner Blondin who had his doors locked by a Worcester Superior Court judge because he kept his facility open despite the rules for COVID-19.
'My Governor Is An Idiot'
Photos: Dozens rally in front of Oxford gym forced to close after defying state order June 22, 2020 | 11:02 AM
.
Police
Stolen scooter leads to 2 arrests, 1 when man came to station to retrieve his gun June 22, 2020 | 10:31 AM