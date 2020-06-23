A local activist is holding a hunger fast to call for the renaming of Faneuil Hall

Kevin Peterson has been advocating for the removal of the slave owner and trader’s name from the building’s moniker for years.

Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition holds a metal urn, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston, as he pours a red substance as a protest meant to symbolize the blood of fallen black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. Peterson advocates changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition, pours a red substance as a protest on June 9 meant to symbolize the blood of fallen Black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. –Steven Senne / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM

A local activist is ramping up pressure on city officials to rename Faneuil Hall, calling for the removal of the moniker belonging to an 18th century slave owner and trader from the historic building with a hunger fast in downtown Boston.

Related Links

Kevin Peterson, who has been at the forefront of the years-long effort to rename the site also known as the “Cradle of Liberty,” began the fast outside the hall on Monday. The founder of the New Democracy Coalition, a grassroots civics organization pushing to change the name of the historic site, said in a statement he will continue the hunger strike until Mayor Marty Walsh “identifies an immediate date” for city-wide hearings on renaming the tourist attraction.

Advertisement

“Faneuil Hall represents white supremacy and the related economic, cultural and political roadblocks that stymie Black life in Boston,” Peterson said in the statement. “We must stand against symbols of racism in Boston. Only then can we get to address the longstanding issues of anti-Black racism, reconciliation and reparations in the city on all levels.”

The mayor’s office declined to comment on the demonstration and instead referred to Walsh’s statement released in 2018 on the issue:

“If we were to change the name of Faneuil Hall today, 30 years from now, no one would know why we did it. Not many people know about the history of that man. And over the years, Faneuil Hall has become a place where good things have happened: historic speeches such as Frederick Douglass’ call for the end to slavery, the signing of forward thinking legislation like the affordable care act, and where hundreds of people take their oath of citizenship every year. What we should do instead, is figure out a way to acknowledge the history so people understand it. We can’t erase history, but we can learn from it.”

But in recent weeks, Walsh has indicated he’s open to talking about the prospect of renaming Faneuil Hall as efforts to remove statues and symbols considered to be representative of slavery or colonial oppression have erupted nationwide amid protests against racism and police brutality.

Peterson previously organized a boycott of the marketplace named for Peter Faneuil, an 18th century merchant who built the hall with money he made trading slaves and raw goods. Historical records show Faneuil, who later donated the building to the city, also owned slaves himself.

Since beginning the demonstration, Peterson has posted video updates every few hours — continuing overnight — to discuss the impacts of racism and systemic, racial injustices through specific topics including reparations and why symbols matter.

Advertisement

For his “check in” at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Peterson said he tried to sleep for a little while, but found he couldn’t because he’s so “immersed” in following through with efforts to create change.

“Changing the name of Faneuil Hall is such an important thing that we can do in this city in terms of advancing the cause of racial justice and advancing the cause of equality across the city.” he said. “We’ve been talking for the last day, almost a full day, about how we need to address structural racism. Some people call it systemic racism. They’re pretty much the same. But we’ve been talking about it because it’s important.”

Democracy, he said, should reflect the interests, desires, and goals of the people to ensure equity for everyone.

“There should not be any distinctions between neighborhoods in terms of opportunities, there should not be any distinctions between our public schools in terms of quality, there should be no distinctions between our hospitals, private and public, in terms of health care and the quality of service, there should be no distinction in terms of who gets to college in this city as they graduate from our high schools,” Peterson said Tuesday morning. “Sadly there are distinctions across all of those indices that I just mentioned. And that is sad for the city of Boston.”

Still, the activist and seminarian said he’s a “prisoner of hope,” saying he remains committed to engaging with Walsh about the name of Faneuil Hall. 

Advertisement

“I think that we should chain ourselves to hope, chain ourselves to faith, and we should be committed to move forward,” he said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Racial Justice History Massachusetts Mayor Marty Walsh

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Anthony Fauci during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci, other health officials urge masks, social distancing in congressional testimony June 23, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha
Coronavirus
Harvard's Dr. Ashish Jha thinks the U.S. needs a national mask policy June 23, 2020 | 1:07 PM
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City Tuesday.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico June 23, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police Violence in Boston, Massachusetts on June 22, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
COVID TESTING
Charlie Baker announces results of coronavirus testing for people who participated in protests June 23, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Columbus in Worcester
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint June 23, 2020 | 11:53 AM
.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Southborough police arrest man who allegedly stabbed sergeant inside public safety building lobby June 23, 2020 | 12:37 PM
FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that Columbia Gas Columbia agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following an investigation into the catastrophic gas explosions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sentenced for Merrimack Valley explosions June 23, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Daylan McLee stands on the porch of his home in Uniontown, Pa.
Police
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car June 23, 2020 | 10:58 AM
U.S. Army equipments sit in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
'MASS CASUALTY' PLOT
U.S. soldier plotted with a satanic neo-Nazi cult to stage 'murderous ambush' on his own unit, feds say June 23, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Auburn, MA
DCF DEATH
Auburn woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care June 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (at podium).
Coronavirus
Health officials had to face a pandemic. Then came the death threats. June 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Braintree
Photos: Over 1,000 gather for vigil in Braintree to honor nurse, mother Laurie Melchionda June 23, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Trump
Trump tweets videos of Black men attacking white people, asks ‘Where are the protesters?’ June 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
AT-RISK RESIDENTS
Equity task force gives Gov. Baker failing grades for protecting marginalized groups during COVID-19 reopening June 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!”
Protest
Photos: Monday's Boston protest calling for racial justice June 22, 2020 | 9:19 PM
17 Jewish War Veterans Drive
BODY FOUND
Police seeking information on woman’s body found in Dorchester June 23, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Vandalism on the car (left) and on the road (right), which Revere police are investigating as a possible hate crime.
REVERE
Reward offered in vandalism to Muslim woman's car in Revere June 23, 2020 | 8:48 AM
From left, Hannah Ryou, Chelsea Oliveira and Patrick Jennings are greeted by a group of dogs while hanging out on Boston Common.
Coronavirus
Is it safe to form a COVID-19 'support bubble' with friends? June 23, 2020 | 3:32 AM
.
Flash Floods
Sudden isolated rainstorms in Mass. caused streets, highways to flash-flood Sunday night June 22, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Sosuda Tech LLC, 303 Cross St., Winchester
Crime
Feds: Winchester man attempted to fraudulently obtain over $13M in COVID-19 business relief June 22, 2020 | 11:06 PM
The new Orange Line train pulls out of Wellington Station on its first day of service. The long-awaited arrival of the new Orange Line trains was celebrated with a press conference inside the Wellington Car House in Medford. A new train was put into service and the entire fleet of Orange Line trains will be replaced by 2022 as four new cars a month are introduced. The new cars are expected to make the service more reliable, with more seats and shorter wait times. They are manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC in Springfield.
Local
MBTA says new Red and Orange line cars have been delayed June 22, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Boston, MA - 6/12/20 - University of Massachusetts Boston. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
UMass Boston announces plan to teach classes remotely this fall June 22, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Coronavirus
Marty Walsh's optimism for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is waning June 22, 2020 | 4:54 PM
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Coronavirus
Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know. June 22, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A nurse in Atlanta prepares a flu shot.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
MBTA Transit Police
DA's office investigating transit officer who resigned after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills June 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 2:36 PM
POLICE REFORM
Police officers could receive up to $5K in training bonuses under a bill filed by Gov. Baker. Here's what to know. June 22, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Fester the corpse flower in bloom at Franklin Park Zoo.
Local
A rare sight: Fester the corpse flower shows off giant bloom at Franklin Park Zoo June 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM